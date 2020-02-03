Photo Credit: Emmy Park

When Rebecca Romijn started her modeling career, her interest in fine jewelry was ignited. “Living a very free-spirited, bohemian upbringing in California, I had never seen a diamond in person until I started modeling in Paris,” explained the actress and model as she walked through the collection in the dining room of her newly renovated New York City townhouse in Chelsea. The intimate celebration was attended by editors and supporters including fashion designer, Cynthia Rowley, and Romijn’s husband Jerry O’Connell.

“It was serendipitous,” says Romijn in telling Haute Living of how she brought her jewelry dreams to fruition. With her daughters now at an age that affords her more time in her schedule, Romijn says she was able to deep-dive into jewelry design; in addition to this, she was able to locate a production facility just a short distance from her home in L.A.—easing the balancing act of being a mother and entrepreneur. Charlie Dolly, named after Romijn’s twin 11-year-old daughters, is a labor of love. “As I learned about the technology of laser piercing diamonds, I immediately started sketching my designs,” says Romijn. The floating diamond, made-to-order collection features dangling earrings and threaders, layerable necklaces, tennis bracelets, and stackable chevron rings, all laser pierced, which gives the floating diamond effect—a rare technique that is not often found in jewelry design.

“I don’t like jewelry you have to take off.” Romijn explains, speaking to the wearability of all the delicate pieces in her collection, which the model calls “casual” diamonds.

The 24-piece collection is handcrafted in Los Angeles using 14 karat gold and diamonds, retailing from $550 – $9,000—available at charliedolly.com.

Photo Credit: Emmy Park

Photo Credit: Emma Park

Photo Credit: Emmy Park

Photo Credit: Charlie Dolly

Photo Credit: Charlie Dolly

Photo Credit: Charlie Dolly

Photo Credit: Charlie Dolly