Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

In honor of the Super Bowl LIV excitement with the NFL’s greatest and most legendary names in town, NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis hosted an over-the-top, “Century Celebration,” at Miami’s newly-renovated, iconic Seminole Hard Rock Guitar Hotel in Hollywood. Here, Lewis and fellow football legends including Deion Sanders, Jim Brown, Jerome Bettis, Joe Montana, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, Marcus Allen, Devin Hester, Brian Dawkins, Ed Reed and more were invited to come out in honor of the occasion, celebrating 100 years of the NFL.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The Hall of Famers, plus many other notable legends in their own fields including boxing legend Evander Holyfield, all kicked off the evening by walking the “Gold Carpet,” dressed in dapper white suits, posing for photos in front of the hotel’s focal point—the Oculus—which was aptly decorated with gorgeous decanters of LOUIS XIII—a brand that represents 100 years in a bottle.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Following the excitement of the grand entrances, a VIP group of guests made their way to the hotel’s popular DAER nightclub, which hosted the special “100 Package,” where ticket-holders were treated to a special presentation presented by LOUIS XIII honoring Ray Lewis and the legends. Guests enjoyed cocktails, gourmet bites to eat and live entertainment, both inside the nightclub and in its outdoor area by the pool, which boasted stunning views of the iconic Guitar Hotel illuminated at night. Haute Living and LOUIS XIII logos decorated the space, along with football paraphernalia from both teams facing off in the Big Game on Sunday—with Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs and a Jerry Rice jersey for the 49ers—as well as signed football helmets and more. A VVIP group of “high rollers” who opted for the extra-special ticket package got to experience their own LOUIS XIII tasting, led by ambassador François Surcin.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

And the party did not stop there—guests continued the night at the after party in the hotel’s Terrace Ballroom and Outdoor Lounge, which was transformed into a gorgeous, picturesque space featuring white furnishings that matched with the night’s white-themed ensembles, live music performances, passed hors d’oeuvres, signature cocktails from Rums of Puerto Rico, silent and live auction items and beautiful projections of the LOUIS XIII and Haute Living logos. The VIP lounge areas were decked out in branding from private aviation company, XO, including lounge pillows and crystal private jet centerpieces.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Jamie Foxx kicked off the excitement for the after party as he took the stage and got the crowd going with a performance, hyping them up for the live auction, which included everything from over-the-top experiences, signed football memorabilia, Super Bowl LIV tickets and more. A portion of all proceeds from the event benefited Lewis’ personal foundation, Ray of Hope Foundation, which provides support for those in need or going through hard times by sending them personalized videos (“rays of hope”) from luminaries with encouraging messages.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Other notables in attendance included Jim Brown, Lawrence Taylor, Jason Taylor, Bernie Kosar, Rudy Giuliani, Marcus Allen, Chris Berman, Judge Mathis, Marvin Shanken, Robert Herjavic, Jesse Palmer, Young Jeezy, Ross Levinsohn and Gary Vaynerchuk.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice