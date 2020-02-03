Super Bowl LIV
News
Super Bowl LIV Week In Miami: Highlights, Celebrity Sightings, Luxury Experiences And More
troy aikman
Celebrities
TROY-FECTA: Troy Aikman As The Ultimate Sportsman, Businessman & Family Man
dior men exclusive
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Dior Men’s Summer 2020 Collection Designed By Kim Jones
FENDI RESORT 2020 EXCLUSIVE
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With FENDI Resort 2020 Accessories
dj khaled cover story
Celebrities
DJ Khaled Shares Candid Conversation With Nipsey Hussle, How Becoming A Father Changed Him & Why 2020 Will Be The Best Year Yet

Ray Lewis Hosts “The Century Celebration” At The Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood Hotel

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

Jim Brown, Jamie Foxx and Ray Lewis
Jim Brown, Jamie Foxx and Ray Lewis

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

In honor of the Super Bowl LIV excitement with the NFL’s greatest and most legendary names in town, NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis hosted an over-the-top, “Century Celebration,” at Miami’s newly-renovated, iconic Seminole Hard Rock Guitar Hotel in Hollywood. Here, Lewis and fellow football legends including Deion Sanders, Jim Brown, Jerome Bettis, Joe Montana, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, Marcus Allen, Devin Hester, Brian Dawkins, Ed Reed and more were invited to come out in honor of the occasion, celebrating 100 years of the NFL.

Ray Lewis at The Century Celebration
Ray Lewis at The Century Celebration

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The Hall of Famers, plus many other notable legends in their own fields including boxing legend Evander Holyfield, all kicked off the evening by walking the “Gold Carpet,” dressed in dapper white suits, posing for photos in front of the hotel’s focal point—the Oculus—which was aptly decorated with gorgeous decanters of LOUIS XIII—a brand that represents 100 years in a bottle.

Hard Rock Seminole Guitar HotelPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

Following the excitement of the grand entrances, a VIP group of guests made their way to the hotel’s popular DAER nightclub, which hosted the special “100 Package,” where ticket-holders were treated to a special presentation presented by LOUIS XIII honoring Ray Lewis and the legends. Guests enjoyed cocktails, gourmet bites to eat and live entertainment, both inside the nightclub and in its outdoor area by the pool, which boasted stunning views of the iconic Guitar Hotel illuminated at night. Haute Living and LOUIS XIII logos decorated the space, along with football paraphernalia from both teams facing off in the Big Game on Sunday—with Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs and a Jerry Rice jersey for the 49ers—as well as signed football helmets and more. A VVIP group of “high rollers” who opted for the extra-special ticket package got to experience their own LOUIS XIII tasting, led by ambassador François Surcin.

Gary V, Evander Holyfield
Gary V, Evander Holyfield

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

And the party did not stop there—guests continued the night at the after party in the hotel’s Terrace Ballroom and Outdoor Lounge, which was transformed into a gorgeous, picturesque space featuring white furnishings that matched with the night’s white-themed ensembles, live music performances, passed hors d’oeuvres, signature cocktails from Rums of Puerto Rico, silent and live auction items and beautiful projections of the LOUIS XIII and Haute Living logos. The VIP lounge areas were decked out in branding from private aviation company, XO, including lounge pillows and crystal private jet centerpieces.

Rudy Giuliani and Ray Lewis
Rudy Giuliani and Ray Lewis

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Jamie Foxx kicked off the excitement for the after party as he took the stage and got the crowd going with a performance, hyping them up for the live auction, which included everything from over-the-top experiences, signed football memorabilia, Super Bowl LIV tickets and more. A portion of all proceeds from the event benefited Lewis’ personal foundation, Ray of Hope Foundation, which provides support for those in need or going through hard times by sending them personalized videos (“rays of hope”) from luminaries with encouraging messages.

Kamal Hotchandani
Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Other notables in attendance included Jim Brown, Lawrence Taylor, Jason Taylor, Bernie Kosar, Rudy Giuliani, Marcus Allen, Chris Berman, Judge Mathis, Marvin Shanken, Robert Herjavic, Jesse Palmer, Young Jeezy, Ross Levinsohn and Gary Vaynerchuk.

Jesse Palmer
Jesse Palmer

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Evander Holyfield
Evander Holyfield

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Ray Lewis
Ray Lewis

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

LOUIS XIIIPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

High Rollers Toast
High Rollers Toast with LOUIS XIII

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Hard Rock Seminole Guitar HotelPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

Hard Rock Seminole Guitar HotelPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

Rums of Puerto RicoPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

Rudy Giuliani and Ray Lewis
Rudy Giuliani and Ray Lewis

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Kamal Hotchandani
Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Celebrities
February 4, 2020
Mind Blowing Magician Julius Dein Reveals His Secret To Becoming A Social Media Sensation
By Kellie Speed
Zhang Huan
Art
February 4, 2020
Chinese Artist Zhang Huan On The Inspiration Behind His Lunar New Year Collaboration
By Laura Schreffler
Celebrities
February 4, 2020
Motley Mix of Celebs Party, Pay Tribute To Kobe At Super Bowl LIV
By Lesley Abravanel
City Guide
February 3, 2020
Best Chef: Northeast Winner Tony Messina Dishes On This Year’s James Beard Foundation Gala
By Kellie Speed
CVR1_STEVEN TYLER_LA_REV

Los Angeles

CVR1_DJ KHALED_NY

New York

CVR1_Cover_LUIS FONSI _MIA (1)

Miami

Loader