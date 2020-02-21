Photo Credit: instagram.com/georgeshobeika

If Jennifer Lopez isn’t a walking advertisement for the Fabulous Fifties, we don’t know what is. The part time Miamian is known to work out often at SoMi Fitness in South Miami, and she’s also known for her impeccable skin care regime—which doesn’t come out of a jar, but rather, straight out of Charlotte, North Carolina. Huh?

That’s right, JLo prepped for her Super Bowl halftime show with a facial by skincare expert Toska Husted, who flew into Miami from Charlotte, NC the day before the big game just to treat that fab 50 face at Lopez’s Miami home. Husted treated that JLo glow with her signature, age-defying (obvs) Triple Lift Luxury Facial.

Feeling a little FOMO, fiancé Alex Rodriguez also got “Mini Glow on the Go” facial just before he presented a $200,000 contribution to Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade at the Hank Kline Club in Coconut Grove, which is the club he attended during his childhood. The contribution was on behalf of FOX SPORTS SUPPORTS, the community impact arm of FOX Sports, as part of the inaugural donation from its newly formed “Gamechanger Fund.”

Following his surprise onstage stint with Pitbull at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Thursday for the Premio Lo Nuestro 2020, John Travolta, rocking the natural bald look finally, hallelujah, was seen supping at Prime 112 with two pals. Celebrating his birthday nearby at another table, Kardashian bestie Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban, who got a nice souvenir photo to take home with him after dinner.

Photo Credit: Prime 112