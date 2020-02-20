A culinary trip across Latin America is not only possible but guaranteed at CHICA by Lorena Garcia, the newest restaurant in the chic-a MiMo area of Miami. The location opened this past November to rave reviews, joining the CHICA flagship at the Venetian Resort’s Restaurant Row in Las Vegas as the second restaurant by the Venezuelan-born chef. The Miami location is her biggest location yet, seating 187 indoor and outdoor diners. The menu has an extensive list of plates and drinks that cover Chef Lorena’s passion for Latin food and sharing it with the world. Chef Lorena gives Haute Living this exclusive Q&A all about her brunch menu and the live music performances that delight the palate and ears of all her guests.

Photo Credit: Lorena Garcia Group

Haute Living: What is special about CHICA’s brunch versus brunch at other Miami restaurants? What can guests find at CHICA that they can’t find anywhere else?

Chef Lorena Garcia: Brunch at CHICA is a full experience. From the music, energy, the outstanding service, drinks and food that represents the fun and eclectic influences of Latin America

HL: What are some signature dishes offered at CHICA? How are they prepared?

CLG: At CHICA, guests will find my favorite brunch items, including our colorful arepa basket, fried chicken, pan de bono waffles and cachapas with pork belly

Photo Credit: CHICA Miami

HL: How does CHICA put a “Latin twist” on some familiar brunch favorites?

CLG: We use the ingredients and techniques I grew up with in South America in all of our dishes. For example, using lomo saltado for steak and eggs; using a pan de bono waffle for our chicken and waffles dish; and serving our buñuelos with a dulce de leche sauce.

HL: Is there anything else you want to specifically highlight about brunch?

CLG: Bottomless mimosas and an incredible DJ on Sunday make for a great party!

HL: How do you go about sourcing talent/the musicians who perform at CHICA?

CLG: We use local agencies to book the musicians and bands, but we also reach out organically to bands we have heard or seen locally that we think would be a fit.

Photo Credit: CHICA Miami

HL: Why is live music so important for the restaurant?

CLG: CHICA is in a residential neighborhood, and while we are not a neighborhood restaurant, we want to be a place that our neighbors know they can come to have great food, great drinks, and enjoy great live music and dancing without the club atmosphere.

HL: What type of music can guests expect to hear at CHICA?

CLG: At CHICA, we play a mix of Latin, top 40 favorites and classic cover songs.

Photo Credit: CHICA Miami

HL: How does CHICA’s Latin identity influence the music that is played in the restaurant?

CLG: We try to ensure that Latin identity is infused into our music without abandoning our non-Latin patrons by also incorporating the top 40.

HL: How does the music enhance the overall experience at CHICA?

CLG: The music helps take CHICA up to the category of “vibe dining” and giving the feel of a dinner party every Friday and Saturday night

Photo Credit: CHICA Miami

CHICA by Chef Lorena Garcia is located at 5556 NE 4th Ct, Miami, Fla. For more, visit www.chicarestaurant.com/miami.