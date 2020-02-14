Haute Living kicked off NBA All-Star week in Chicago with none other than Chicago Bulls star, Zach LaVine, who graced the most recent issue of Haute Living Chicago. The event was held at Chicago’s Virgin Hotel in a beautiful private dining setting. HYT Watches, along with Geneva Seal Chicago, joined in on the affair, where LaVine was accompanied by his close family, best friends and management team for the occasion.

In his exclusive cover story with Haute Living, LaVine shared that he has big dreams of achieving a NBA Championship title. “I don’t feel like it’s all riding on me, but I do think you have to look at yourself first before you look outward,” he shared. “If you’re doing everything you can do, then the pressure shouldn’t be as big as it may seem. You’re doing your part, you’re doing your job, and I like the building process. It’s a fight, it’s a challenge, and that’s what I’m [here] for.”

Throughout the evening, the determined NBA star shared with the group his intention of making history and winning the 3-point contest this weekend—which, if achieved, would make him the first player to ever with the NBA Slam Dunk and 3-point contest.

Notable attendees of the event included Haute Living co-founder Seth Semilof, HYT Watches Global CEO Gregory DuDourde , Geneva Seal Owner Alex Katz and Leonard Goldberg, as well as his high school sweetheart, Hunter Mar. In honor of the occasion, HYT gave LaVine a gorgeous timepiece to wear for dinner, and at the end of the evening, Dourde gifted it to the basketball star as a token of good luck for the weekend. Humbled and grateful, LaVine promised that if we won the 3-point contest, he would buy the watch from them.

It was a double celebration, as LaVine’s high school sweetheart, Hunter Mar, was also in attendance, who celebrated her birthday that evening with the group. The Chef of Virgin Hotels Chicago prepared her a special cake to celebrate, which was presented at the end of the evening and caused the group to erupt in a ‘Happy Birthday’ song before guests departing, preparing for more excitement of NBA All Star Weekend.

