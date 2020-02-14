Zach Lavine
BYREDO Celebrates First West Coast Boutique With Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Statham, Kate Bosworth & More

Celebrities, Haute Beauty, Haute Scene, News

byredo LAPhoto Credit: BYREDO

Ben Gorham, Kate Bosworth
Ben Gorham, Kate Bosworth

Photo Credit: BFA

To celebrate the launch of its first West Coast boutique, European luxury brand BYREDO and its Founder/Creative Director Ben Gorham hosted a slew of celebs for a cocktail party, during the Frieze Art Fair. This store opening marks the largest to date for the brand—at over 3,000 square feet—which specializes in high-end fragrances, though the space itself will also serve as a social, gallery-like space, in addition to a retail shop.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kate Bosworth
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kate Bosworth

Photo Credit: BFA

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kate Bosworth
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kate Bosworth

Photo Credit: BFA

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Ben Gorham, Jason Statham
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Ben Gorham, Jason Statham

Photo Credit: BFA

Gorham worked with Swedish architecture company Halleroed to design the space, merging the Swedish and Californian modern design styles, giving the boutique a residential and communal feel. Materials like European walnut and American pine were used, as was custom Italian terrazzo and aluminum. In addition, LA-based artist Martine Syms designed an exclusive art piece for the store, and lent his talents to a capsule collection featured in-store, which includes six limited-edition T-shirts and four limited-edition candles, all boasting his artwork. Syms’ work has been featured in some of the most renowned galleries in the world, such as the Museum of Modern Art, the Hammer Museum, ICA London and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles.

Ben Gorham, Shay Mitchell
Ben Gorham, Shay Mitchell

Photo Credit: BFA

Snoh Aalegra
Snoh Aalegra

Photo Credit: BFA

In attendance were several friends of the brand, including Kate Bosworth, Rosie Huntington Whiteley, Jason Statham, Shay Mitchell, Jen Atkin, Alex Israel, Snoh Aalegra, Lykke Li and more.

BYREDO Los Angeles is located at 8920 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90069.

