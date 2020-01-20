Six New York Restaurants Perfect For Big Group Dinners

Finding a restaurant to accommodate large groups in New York can sometimes be as hard as getting a reservation at Per Se, but as with all things in New York—anything is possible. When deciding on a place, it’s best to stay away from chef counters and omakase experiences. Instead, head to the restaurants with banquet rooms, long tables, but also good food. If you’re struggling to think of any, we scoured the city to bring you the six best restaurants that are not only perfect for groups but also serve some of the best cuisines in the city.

CATCH STEAK

Photo Credit: Catch Hospitality Group

The newly-opened CATCH STEAK located in Chelsea is on our list due to its quality food and large space. The classic steakhouse with a lighter, energetic vibe serves up a plethora of the world’s best cuts and globally-influenced dishes that are perfect for sharing. Whether you’re celebrating, catching up or have a big group of friends, there’s something for everyone’s palette here. Without a doubt, the steaks are the champion dishes, from prime NY Strip to Wagyu and 32-day dry-aged ribeye accompanied by your favorite sides. However, there are options that aren’t steaks such as king salmon, vegetarian chicken parm and almond crusted cauliflower steak. You can also order from the raw menu, which includes oysters, tuna tartare, crudos and the mighty seafood plateau, which is perfect for the whole group.

To reserve a table call 212.858.8899

TAK Room

Photo Credit: Tak Room

Chef Thomas Keller serves up contemporary takes on classic continental dishes at TAK Room, his new restaurant inside The Shops and Restaurants at Hudson Yards. Inside, diners will find contrasting materials of cast glass and terrazzo, proportioned spaces and views of the Hudson River. Its ambiance of a bygone era complements the menu and introduces a fine dining experience to large groups. The menu, which is served à la carte style, features dishes such as Fettucine alfredo with black winter truffles, Maine lobster, filet mignon, Dover sole Meuniére, oysters and much more. To accompany the mains, there is a selection of sides including green beans, creamed spinach, Madeira glazed mushrooms, candied Hobbs’ bacon, steak fries and buttermilk whipped potatoes—all great for sharing with a group.

To reserve a table, call 929-450-4050.

Brooklyn Chophouse

Photo Credit: Daniel Kwak

Brooklyn Chophouse has made its mark on the Financial District since opening a year ago and is even known for its celebrity crowd from Meek Mill to Fat Joe and Jamie Foxx. Inside, Brooklyn Chophouse is what you expect from a classic chophouse; leather banquette seating and crisp white tablecloths. However, the exposed brick and warehouse-style windows provide an industrial feel that is fresh and modern. The menu also has classics such as NY Strip, dry-aged meats and lamb chops, but it also includes a mixture of seafood, dumplings and noodles. The dumplings are somewhat of a favorite for visitors and include eclectic varieties such as french onion soup, Pac Man seafood and bacon cheeseburger. With such a variety of dishes, Brooklyn Chophouse is definitely on our list for best group dining restaurants. You can also host a private event at the restaurant.

To reserve a table call 212.619.1200

Gran Tivoli

Photo Credit: L Palmberg/ Gran Tivoli

Italian is one of the best cuisines for feeding the masses. From lasagna to agnolotti and pappardelle, there’s little room for error when considering Gran Tivoli as your next group dining destination. This casual but classy Italian restaurant located on the vibrant border of Soho and Little Italy is helmed by Australians but focuses on using fresh, coastal ingredients with traditional Italian techniques. Order a selection of plates including antipasti, medium pasta and risotto, seafood and meat plates for the ultimate group dining experience. Some standout plates include the seafood risotto, sheep’s ricotta and spinach gnocchi and steamed fluke Cartoccio. Gran Tivoli is also open for Saturday and Sunday brunch, serving all your brunch favorites from avocado on toast to baked eggs in Ragu di Marchigiano. For a nightcap, head downstairs to Pippi’s Cellar and be greeted by the best of Italian-Australian cocktails and wines.

To reserve a table call 917.714.8832

Hakkasan

Photo Credit: Hakkasan NY

Head to the luxurious Chinese restaurant, Hakkasan NY, in the Theater District. Perfect for pre or post-show, Hakkasan offers modern Cantonese cuisine and world-class mixology all packaged in a dramatic design. With locations all over the world from Dubai to Mumbai, Hakkasan holds a reputation for serving the finest ingredients and signature dishes, unique to each location. In New York, diners will find a selection of dim sum, small plates, soups and salads. As for the meat, you can’t go past the Hakkasan Peking duck, a crowd-pleaser. There is also black pepper Angus beef ribeye, Chilean seabass, Maine lobster with XO sauce, spicy prawns and more. The à la carte menu is best for sharing, however, there is also a selection of prix-fixe menus to choose from starting at $78/person.

To reserve a table call 212-776-1818.

Felice 56

Photo Credit: Felice 56

Another great Italian option, Felice 56, is an all-day Tuscan dining destination that is guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser and has enough room to fit your family and friends. While bringing Italian sensibility to New York City through authentic cuisine and design, diners can enjoy a taste of century-old recipes made with the finest, artisanal Italian products and fresh, locally-sourced produce. The dishes on the menu are generous in size, therefore are perfect for sharing. Start with some appetizers including fried dough, stuffed with 18-month aged prosciutto and ricotta or veal meatballs, smothered in Mutti tomato sauce and 24-month aged Parmigiano. As for the mains, the pappardelle al cacao and gnudi is always a winner with crowds. Whichever you decide, be sure to order a few different things to share—you won’t regret it.

To reserve a table call 646-437-7272.