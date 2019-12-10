Louis Vuitton FW 2020 Virgil Abloh
Tom Ford Opens A Sophisticated New Boutique In Buckhead, Atlanta

City Guide, Fashion, News

Tom Ford AtlantaPhoto Credit: Jeffrey Kilmer

Tom Ford’s new Atlanta boutique—now located at Phipps Plaza in Buckhead—is just as elegant as you’d expect.

Tom Ford AtlantaPhoto Credit: Jeffrey Kilmer

Designed by New York-based design firm Studio Sofield, the 4,500 square foot luxury men’s and women’s store—located on Court of the South—is a nod to high-end residential design and inspired by a sense of discovery. The store features formal symmetry and timeless luxury through a monochromatic color palette, which includes neutral, rich browns and pale grays.

Tom Ford AtlantaPhoto Credit: Jeffrey Kilmer

The new digs feature an expanded cosmetics room, which houses full product lines from beauty, fragrance and eyewear, including the following new launches: Soleil Neige color and fragrance and Extreme Badass color. Macassar ebony portals and carrara novolato marble floors lead to the Women’s Handbag and Men’s Luggage room. The Accessories room features built-in units for handbags and luggage as well as free- standing glass vitrines for timepieces, jewelry and small leather goods.

Tom FordPhoto Credit: Tom Ford

The Women’s Ready-to-Wear and Men’s Sportswear room leads into Women’s Evening and a continuation of Men’s Sportswear, which showcases pieces from the brands current collections. This shared men’s and women’s living room is a new concept that features an iconic fireplace, composed of a Naxos marble with a Moonlight marble inset and a polished chrome frame.

Tom Ford AtlantaPhoto Credit: Jeffrey Kilmer

Women’s Shoes are located in the room to the left of Women’s Evening and Men’s Shoes are located just beyond Men’s Sportswear. Men’s Suiting, in the following room next to Men’s Shoes, displays built-in shirting and belt units, a free- standing made-to-measure unit and a made-to-measure desk. Ford’s made-to-measure service is the ultimate sartorial experience where clients can create a custom suit through a private one-on-one appointment.Tom Ford AtlantaPhoto Credit: Jeffrey Kilmer

This is the latest Tom Ford boutique to open worldwide; there are currently more than 100 freestanding stores and shop-in shops in cities such as London, Milan, Zurich, Munich, Rome, New York, Toronto, Beverly Hills, Moscow, Osaka, Las Vegas, Baku, Dubai, Seoul, Tokyo, Montreal, San Francisco, Beirut, Hong Kong, Shanghai, New Delhi, Kowloon, Beijing and Sydney.

Tom Ford AtlantaPhoto Credit: Jeffrey Kilmer

Tom Ford Atlanta is located at 3500 Peachtree RD NE #1098-B

