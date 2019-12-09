Adam Sandler & Celtics Legend Kevin Garnett Attend “Uncut Gems” Boston Premiere

Photo Credit: Benny Safdie

Last night, Adam Sandler and Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett treated fans to a surprise appearance at the Boston premiere of “Uncut Gems” at the newly opened ArcLight Cinemas located in the Hub on Causeway. Directors Benny and Josh Safdie were also on hand to introduce the A24 Films tense crime thriller that tells the story of Sandler’s character, Howard Ratner, a gambling New York City jeweler, who is on the lookout for the next big score. After the movie, the group gathered in the lobby for a post-screening reception where Sandler took photos with fans. (This is the first ArcLight Cinemas to open in Boston).

Photo Credit: ArcLight Cinemas

In the movie, the swindling Ratner trades high-priced jewels and watches from his Diamond District shop so he can gamble on NBA games in this intense nail-biting drama. Sandler, who delivers an Oscar-worthy performance in the film (which has already generated lots of awards buzz), makes a series of high-stakes bets with the hopes of hitting the one that could lead to his biggest windfall.

Photo Credit: A24 Films

With the help of a broker (LaKeith Stanfield), Ratner is introduced to NBA All-Star Kevin Garnett, who plays himself in the movie. Through a series of terrible (and desperate) choices, Ratner sets his eyes on a prized opal with a big-money wager on Garnett’s Eastern Conference Semifinals series between the Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers in the hopes of landing the financial windfall.

Photo Credit: A24 Films

Also airing last night was Sandler’s appearance on “60 Minutes” in which he revealed he researched the part of Ratner for months and also chatted about his New England roots growing up in Manchester, New Hampshire where his mother still lives. His mother told “60 Minutes” she loved the movie, and admitted it was a incredibly different role for her son.

“Uncut Gems,” which also stars Idina Menzel, Judd Hirsch, Julia Fox and The Weeknd, will hit theaters nationwide on December 25.