Photo Credit: Dior

Just in time for Art Week and Art Basel Miami Beach, Dior and RIMOWA have jointly opened a pop-up boutique in one of the Magic City’s luxury shopping destinations, Miami Design District. This marks the official U.S. pre-launch of the collaborative collection between the two LVMH brands, which was first introduced in the Men’s Summer 2020 runway show.

Photo Credit: Dior

An eye-catching “cloud runway” sprawls across the boutique floor, while pieces from the exclusive collection are displayed throughout the space, featuring RIMOWA’s signature aluminum finish and DIOR emblems, like Oblique print. A selection of Dior Essentials collection are also on display and available for purchase.

Photo Credit: Dior

The centerpiece (and conversation piece) within the space is the Dior and RIMOWA emblazoned custom helicopter, in silver coloring. The Dior Oblique motif is featured on the helicopter’s interiors, as well.

Photo Credit: Dior

Open now until January 2nd, 2020, this marks the country’s first look at the collection for purchase, which will not be made available nationwide until January 15th. Visit the pop-up boutique today,

The Dior x RIMOWA Pop-Up Boutique is located at 151 NE 41st Street, Suite 127, Miami FL 33137. It is open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Click here to visit the Dior site for more information.