Haute Living x Dior Cruise 2020
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Dior Cruise 2020
Haute 100 atmopshere
Haute Scene
Haute Living Celebrates Miami’s Most Influential & Impactful Residents At Haute 100 Brickell City Centre Event
Brickell City Centre
News
The 2019 Haute 100 List
Nas
City Guide
Nas Is Finding New Inspiration From ‘The Lost Tapes 2’
Jimmy Butler
City Guide
How Jimmy Butler Plans On Bringing The Heat To Miami

Dior X RIMOWA Pop-Up Boutique Now Open In Miami Before 2020 Nationwide Launch

City Guide, Fashion, News, Travel

dior rimowa miami design district pop upPhoto Credit: Dior

Just in time for Art Week and Art Basel Miami Beach, Dior and RIMOWA have jointly opened a pop-up boutique in one of the Magic City’s luxury shopping destinations, Miami Design District. This marks the official U.S. pre-launch of the collaborative collection between the two LVMH brands, which was first introduced in the Men’s Summer 2020 runway show.

dior rimowa miami design district pop upPhoto Credit: Dior

An eye-catching “cloud runway” sprawls across the boutique floor, while pieces from the exclusive collection are displayed throughout the space, featuring RIMOWA’s signature aluminum finish and DIOR emblems, like Oblique print. A selection of Dior Essentials collection are also on display and available for purchase.

Photo Credit: Dior

The centerpiece (and conversation piece) within the space is the Dior and RIMOWA emblazoned custom helicopter, in silver coloring. The Dior Oblique motif is featured on the helicopter’s interiors, as well.

dior rimowa miami design district pop upPhoto Credit: Dior

Open now until January 2nd, 2020, this marks the country’s first look at the collection for purchase, which will not be made available nationwide until January 15th. Visit the pop-up boutique today,

The Dior x RIMOWA Pop-Up Boutique is located at 151 NE 41st Street, Suite 127, Miami FL 33137. It is open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Click here to visit the Dior site for more information. 

PREVIOUS POST
celebrity soccer match 1
City Guide
December 2, 2019
Good Times At Celebrity Soccer Match Benefitting Best Buddies
By Andres E. Caceres
Louis XIII Cognac One Note Prelude
Haute Drinks
December 2, 2019
LOUIS XIII Debuts Composition Using Only The One Note From Toasting Baccarat Glasses Sound
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Jonathan Scott
Celebrities
December 2, 2019
Should You Buy A Home During The Holidays? “Property Brothers” Star Jonathan Scott Shares His Holiday Hacks
By Laura Schreffler
Celebrities
December 2, 2019
Country Music Powerhouse Brett Eldredge Reveals Why He Is So Excited For This Year’s 10-City Glow Live Christmas Tour
By Kellie Speed
CVR1_ANTHONY DAVIS_LA_BW

Los Angeles

CVR1_Cover_NAS

New York

CVR1_Cover_JIMMY BUTLER_MIA

Miami

Loader