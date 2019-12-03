Louis Vuitton FW 2020 Virgil Abloh
Mr. Hospitality’s El Tucán Miami Brings The Party To Dinner

City Guide, Haute Cuisine, News

EL Tucan Food shoot part II FEB 2019 (10)Photo Credit: Sebastian Bednarski

There’s no place that better epitomizes the beauty of the Magic City than Mr. Hospitality’s El Tucán. Adjacent to its neighboring concept, Marion, the high-energy restaurant relaunched earlier this year with a new look and feel, boasting a stunning design that transports you to the tropics, bringing the party along with it all night long.

EL Tucan VENUE shoot March 2019 (21)Photo Credit: Sebastian Bednarski

The recently revamped space is designed to stimulate all of the senses, with a glamorous atmosphere decked out in lush foliage, with murals of wild animals and tokens of the Amazonian rainforest. LED wall displays create the perfect backdrop, leading guests through an adventurous journey all night long with stellar programming and picturesque production. While it’s known for being one of the most fun destinations in town with seductive dancers, live DJ beats, singers, aerialists and other enticing performances, El Tucán delivers on all fronts to complete the experience—and that means exquisite menu items and innovative cocktails.

EL Tucan VENUE shoot March 2019 (47)Photo Credit: Sebastian Bednarski

The dinner menu offers something for everyone, featuring decadent Asian-inspired dishes that are meant to be shared—making it the perfect destination for a large dinner party. Standouts include the Popcorn Shrimp, Chicken Wing Lollipops, Satay of Chilean Sea Bass or the fan-favorite Truffle Tuna Pizza to start; heartier sharing dishes also include the Imperial Wagyu Beef Sliders, the indulgent Black Truffle Pizza or the warm hot pot. If you’re craving sushi, guests can delight in its signature Maki Rolls like the Two Timing Tuna, El Tucán Toro Toro or Hamachi Jalapeño, or opt for one of its gorgeous Sushi Platters for a bit of everything. Each roll is more innovative than the next, created with only the freshest fish available to them.

EL Tucan VENUE shoot March 2019 (47)Photo Credit: Sebastian Bednarski

And additionally, the spot boasts a mouthwatering Robata section, highlighting premium fish and meat entrees grilled fresh with delicious sides. Enjoy a Spicy Ginger Filet Mignon with Wafu Garlic, Red Amaranth and Micro Cilantro; or sink your teeth into the rich Teppanyaki Bone Marrow 12 oz. Ribeye with truffle sauce and spring onion. The Wood-Grilled Branzino is also a must for something light and fresh, or if you’re feeling indulgent, the Miyazaki A5 Wagyu Kobe Beef never disappoints. Of course, end your dining experience El Tucán style, with flaming bottles of champagne parades and a picturesque dessert platter brimming with fresh fruits, chocolate cake, ice cream and more.

EL Tucan VENUE shoot March 2019 (187)Photo Credit: Sebastian Bednarski

El Tucán is open from Wednesday-Sunday from 7 p.m. until late into the night. Look out for special weekly programming, such as its new ladies’ night, Passionata, every Wednesday from 8-11 p.m. For reservations, please call 305-535-0065 or visit www.eltucanmiami.com.

EL Tucan VENUE shoot March 2019 (47)Photo Credit: Sebastian Bednarski

EL Tucan food shoot 20 Feb 2019 (69)Photo Credit: Sebastian Bednarski

EL Tucan Food shoot part II FEB 2019 (10)Photo Credit: Sebastian Bednarski

 

