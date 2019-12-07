7 Epic NYE Bashes In New York To Ring In The New Decade In Style

New York is one of the best cities to ring in the New Year, from the ball drop in Times Square to the celebrity performances, there’s much to look forward to. However, if you’re a regular, you skip Times Square all together and head to the city’s hottest clubs, restaurants and hotels for an epic New Year’s Eve celebration. Here are seven New Year’s Eve bashes that you should consider to ring in the new decade in New York.

CATCH STEAK

Photo Credit: Catch Hospitality Group

For the first time ever, CATCH STEAK will be hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration with a prix-fixe menu curated by Executive Chef Michael Vignola and Director of Culinary Chef John Beatty. There will be two seating times, the first at 5:30 p.m. for $150/person and the second at 8 p.m. for $175/person that includes a midnight champagne toast. Guests will have the option to choose one dish per category, where plates will be served family-style. Expect to dine on king salmon Crudo, brioche crusted scallop, prime NY strip, glazed bacon and spicy baked clams. As for the sides, some of our favorites include duck fat waffle fries, blue cheese creamed spinach and grilled asparagus. Guests will also enjoy live entertainment to keep you enchanted all through the night, into the new year.

Reserve your table here.

Cipriani Club 55 Restaurant

Photo Credit: Courtesy Cipriani

Partygoers ready your best glittery frock and black tie for this lavish celebration at Cipriani’s iconic Club 55 Restaurant, situated on one of Manhattan’s most valuable streets—Wall Street. Starting at 8:30 p.m., guests will receive a welcome bellini upon arrival before being seated for a four-course dinner, which includes Maine lobster salad for an appetizer; homemade egg raviolo with white truffle for the middle course; and langoustine or beef filet for the main. Desserts also include a three chocolate parfait or individual ricotta and pear semifreddo tart. After indulging in a delicious dinner, guests will be invited to the dance floor, before ringing in the new decade, swiftly at midnight with a glass of prosecco in hand. The package starts at $255/person with an option to opt-in for a bar package, which starts at $100/person.

To reserve a table call 646.300.8168

Baccarat Hotel New York

Photo Credit: Baccarat Hotel New York

From custom-designed Baccarat chandeliers at every turn to its champagne-hued palette, the Grand Salon is the ultimate backdrop for a glamorous New Year’s Eve celebration. Guests will be offered a selection of gourmet small bites, including Wagyu beef, caviar, foie gras and Valrhona dark chocolate mousse dome, which will be paired with two glasses of Dom Ruinart 2007 Champagne. Guests will have the option of two seatings—the first is at 6 p.m. and the second at 9 p.m, with live music from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The package starts at $300/person and $100/person for children. In the whimsical Bar, there is another New Years’ Eve celebration available at $300/person that will start at 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with a live DJ from 10 p.m. Guests will be served small bites on a Baccarat crystal three-tier, paired with two glasses of Dom Ruinart 2007 Champagne and an assortment of Chouquettes.

To reserve, call 1.844.294.1764

Four Seasons Hotel New York Midtown

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Hotel New York

Overlooking the hotel’s sweeping I.M. Pei-designed grand lobby, Ty Bar at Four Seasons Hotel New York in Midtown is hosting a New Year’s Eve experience like no other, featuring a live band and dance floor, premium champagne, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, a live broadcast of the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in Times Square—set against the plush red-velvet backdrop (and roaring fireplace) of New York City’s most exclusive cocktail lounge. Guests can even take a glimpse into their 2020 future with a strolling mentalist. There is an option for the Ty Bar experience, which starts at $495/person, or for those looking for an over-the-top experience can opt-in for the VIP Prestige Experience, which starts at $1,000/person. This includes VIP reserved seating in Ty Bar’s pop-up Dom Pérignon and LOUIS XIII Lounge, free-flowing Dom Pérignon and Osetra caviar, a Louis XIII midnight toast, deluxe farewell gift and more.

Reserve here.

Bagatelle

Photo Credit: Bagatelle

New York’s hot spot for lavish parties, Bagatelle, is throwing a Roaring 20’s themed dinner party on New Year’s Eve. Come dressed in your best flapper frock and dance the night away with music from DJ Stan Courtois. Seatings begin at 8:30 p.m. for the prix-fixe menu, which starts at $380/person or $550/person for Dom Pérignon Brut (pre-order only). Dishes include crab and caviar, striped bass carpaccio with calamanci vinaigrette and trout roe, white truffle risotto with carnaroli rice, truffled wagyu beef wellington and a mont blanc dessert.

On New Year’s day, partygoers can cure the hangover at the Hangover Brunch featuring music by DJ Stan Courtois and menu staples such as the truffle pizza, Croque madam with Parisian ham and homemade truffle gnocchi. As with any Bagatelle bash, the party doesn’t stop. Guests can then join the popular new weekly event Je Ne Sais Quoi. The elevated dinner party begins at 6:30 p.m. In true Bagatelle style, the DJ turns up the music and everyone is encouraged to sip on the Je Ne Sais Quoi-exclusive cocktails, enjoy live performances from Can-Can dancers and start the New Year off the right way.

To reserve, call 212.488.2110.

Gabriel Kreuther

Photo Credit: Gabriel Kreuther

This year, two-Michelin starred Chef, Gabriel Kreuther is offering several dining options at his French restaurant, Gabriel Kreuther. In the Bar and Lounge, guests can celebrate with a specially designed five-course tasting menu that highlights the best of Chef Gabriel’s Alsatian culinary classics as well as a selection of cocktails and wine pairings. After all, it wouldn’t be New Year’s Eve without a drink in the hand. Tickets start at $175/person and include live music, party favors, sparkling toast at midnight and more. In the main dining room, guests can choose from the first seating, which includes a six-course tasting menu, live music and a champagne and caviar cart for $295/person. The second seating, which starts at $545/person, includes an eight-course tasting menu, live music, party favors and a champagne and caviar cart.

To reserve call 212.257.5826

Hakkasan

Photo Credit: Hakkasan

Guests looking to ring in 2020 with a more unique option can visit Hakkasan New York, the elegant Cantonese restaurant in the heart of the Theater District with the most tantalizing Chinese cuisine. Diners can forgo the typical holiday spread for delicious alternatives, like crispy Peking duck with Mandarin pancakes, spring onion, cucumber and hoisin sauce, as well as delicate dim sum platters featuring scallop shumai and black pepper duck dumplings. This holiday season, the restaurant is also partnering with Action Against Hunger, so guests can also give back and join the fight against life-threatening hunger around the world.

To reserve, call 212.776.1818