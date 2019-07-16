Epic Champagne Brunches You Need To Try In NYC This Summer

Sunday brunch is the most important meal of the weekend, and we bet New Yorkers would agree. However, brunch is not only about good food, but it’s also the company, the atmosphere and most importantly, the cute outfits you get to sport. If you’re looking for something beyond eggs benedict and bellinis, why not grab a group of friends for an epic boozy champagne brunch? The truly memorable experience includes ever-flowing bubbly, DJs and large-format platters. With that said, here are our favorite haute champagne brunches that have elevated our Saturday and Sunday brunches.

Lavo

TAO Group has always had a flair for creating epic spaces, with Vandal—the all-encompassing restaurant, nightclub, and lounge in Soho. Now, Lavo is taking center stage on our champagne brunch radar and we couldn’t be happier. Situated on Madison Avenue and just steps from Central Park, the upscale Italian restaurant turns into the greatest day party from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. Start with a glass of champagne to get the party started, before moving onto Bloody Mary’s and mimosas to keep it going. In between, you can enjoy novelty dishes such as the ‘Big Effing Sandwich” ($350) or the ‘bloody brilliant’ ($1150) a large platter of seafood, including crab legs, lobsters, shrimp and a bottle of Belvedere vodka. After fueling up on seafood, let loose and join in with the table dancers, catch the glowsticks and crunch on endless crispy fries before winding back down for dessert. Tables start at around $1,500 with bottle service for an additional cost. For $100/person you can opt-in for the communal champagne experience, which is a shared table filled with other individuals, making it accessible without booking an entire table.

Bagatelle

A Bagatelle brunch is on everyone’s brunch bucket list, but we’re more interested in a party brunch at this Meatpacking District hotspot. The sound of champagne corks popping welcomes brunchers, which is followed by a heavy pour and festive sparklers. When the lights dim, the DJ turns his table, and the room becomes a scene from The Great Gatsby. Partygoers sip Dom Pérignon, eat from a $1,000 seafood tower and dance around with sparklers—talk about joie de vivre. Brunchers can revel in the good life at Bagatelle every Saturday and Sunday beginning at 11:30 am for around $250/person.

II Bastardo

Party up at this upscale and chic weekend brunch spot in Chelsea, every Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. Brunchers can move to the sounds provided by headlining DJ’s for an exciting daytime club experience and indulge in a full bar, as well as bottle service. The spacious venue is tastefully designed, with an elegant twist—the perfect atmosphere to let loose. Choose from four prix-fixe experiences, starting from $200/person, including a choice of one entree and one personal bottle of champagne, rosé, mimosa or bellini. Don’t forget to pose for the in-house photographers capturing every moment. Reservations can be made for 12 pm, 2 pm, 4 pm, and 6 pm sessions.

