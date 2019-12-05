Maggio Cipriani Presents Socialista Miami During Art Basel 2019

Maggio Cipriani, part of the fourth generation of the family who created the legendary Cipriani restaurant in Venice, Italy opened the doors to Socialista Miami this week. The intimate lounge joins the previously opened Socialista New York, London and Dubai.

Photo Credit: BFA Matteo Prandoni

The lively event featured live music, Cuban inspired cocktails, signature dishes, and hand-rolled cigars.

Designed by Carlos Almada, the 4,100 square feet space is just a step down from Cipriani Downtown Miami, features the Cuban influence that courses through the South Florida “city of magic”. Cuban inspired hors d’oeuvres, Domaine Bertaud Belieu and Socialista’s signature cocktails were served and consequently enjoyed by the special list of guests in attendance.

Attendees included performers Bad Bunny & Travis Scott, models Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls, Nina Dobrev, Luka Sabbat, Vita Sidorkina, Madison Headrick, and Kourtney Kardashian. Art world’s guests included collectors Eugenio Lopez, Brandon Davis, Guillermo Rozenblum, Nick Acquavella, Simon Castet & Helly Nahmah as well as artists Daniel Arsham, Domingo Zapata, and Lolita Cros.

Architects David Adjaye and Piero Lissoni, designers Carlos Almada, Yves Behar, Sasha Bikoff & Bill Sofield were also in attendance, as well as business & social types Michael Cayre, Andres Fanjul, Lamberto Tacoli, Ugo & Sarah Colombo, Ariel Nakash, Michael Shvo & Serdar Bilgili, Ezra Williams & Larry Millstein, Henry & Julian Hay, Michael Cayre, Samuel & Jonathan Chetrit, Jordi Molla, Hassan Pierre, Vanity Fair Radhika Jones and Emanuele Filiberto de Savoia.

Socialista Miami’s colorful interior draws upon a mix of colonial influences combined with Chinese accents and 20th-century modernism. French antiques and plantation-style rattan furniture covered in rich velvets and brocades offer guests a warm and relaxed space. The colors are reminiscent of the 1950’s interiors, with peacock greens and art deco blue blended with natural earth tones and lush tropical elements that create a sense of glamour. The garden-style terrace, dimmed with amber backlight and overlooking the water, enjoys the views of Miami’s world-famous scenery. Socialista’s concept and menu focus on quality and simplicity and include authentic rums, Caribbean inspired dishes available throughout the night, a wide selection of hand-rolled cigars, and a combination of live talent and resident DJ’s.

