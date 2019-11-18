Philanthropic luxury retailer, Olivela is having quite the year. Earlier this month, they popped up in Boston’s The Current debuting a home collection and luxury gift assortment with each purchase helping to send at-risk girls to school. The pop-up will be open at the Seaport location through the end of the year.

At their shop-for-a-cause retail concept, Bostonians can enjoy a luxury shopping experience to celebrate the debut of the brand’s home and gift collection, which features a book on the evolution of Bvlgari’s style, a look inside the collection of Dolce & Gabbana’s fashion shoots, and a Moncler puffer jacket (all available online).

Founded by social entrepreneur, Stacey Boyd, Olivela offers a unique combination of philanthropy and shopping. From fashion, accessories and jewelry to beauty and home goods, Olivela offers a marketplace of luxurious brands with 20 percent of the proceeds from every purchase benefiting charitable causes around the globe. (The company also has boutiques in Nantucket and Aspen).

Photo Credit: Olivela

Even better, shoppers can now immediately see the impact of each purchase. Beautifully designed “hangtags” are affixed to each gift showcasing the number of school days the item will help assisting at-risk girls. Whether it’s the Christian Louboutin Lip Coulour Trio that provides six days of school or the Boyy Romeo handbag that provides 37 days of school, shoppers certainly can feel empowered with every purchase.

“We are so excited to kick off the holiday giving season in Boston through our inaugural Seaport pop-up at The Current,” said Olivela’s Chief Experience Officer Matthew Alland in a statement. “At Olivela, our customers support the causes they care about with every purchase.”

Photo Credit: Olivela

Olivela also recently announced an exciting new campaign to help raise $1 million for a variety of charitable organizations. For every person who joins the effort at Olivela.com or at the pop-up, the brand will donate $5 to its coalition of charitable partners that includes the WE Organization, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Malala Fund and CARE.

A-list celebrities Jennifer Aniston (St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital), Selena Gomez (the WE Organization), Alexandra Daddario (CARE), Sarah Hyland and journalist Katie Couric (Stand Up To Cancer) are rallying behind this campaign and taking to social media to encourage their followers to participate and support their charities.

Luxury gifting combined with charitable giving this holiday season has never been easier or felt so good.

Photo Credit: Olivela