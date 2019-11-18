Haute 100 atmopshere
Haute Scene
Haute Living Celebrates Miami’s Most Influential & Impactful Residents At Haute 100 Brickell City Centre Event
Brickell City Centre
News
The 2019 Haute 100 List
Nas
City Guide
Nas Is Finding New Inspiration From ‘The Lost Tapes 2’
Jimmy Butler
City Guide
How Jimmy Butler Plans On Bringing The Heat To Miami
Kevin Love
News
Kevin Love On His Mission To Help People Live Their Healthiest Lives

FENDI Launches Karligraphy Bag With Blutstein Twins, Inspired By 1981 Karl Lagerfeld Logo

Celebrities, Fashion, News

fendi karligraphyPhoto Credit: FENDI
FENDI launches its new Karligraphy bag with a new video, featuring influencers and twins, Molly and Reese Blutstein. The bag draws inspiration from 1981’s Karligraphy logo, designed by the master himself, Karl Lagerfeld. The Blutstein twins reflect this original, upside down logo, showcasing their similarities and differences simultaneously. The new bag perfectly marries the House’s heritage and its keen eye for contemporary design, with its square style, soft leather and practical chain, easily transitional from daytime to the night. Get an exclusive look at the video below and discover more on FENDI.com.
fendi karligraphyPhoto Credit: FENDI
PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Golden Globe Ambassador 2020
Celebrities
November 18, 2019
Pierce Brosnan’s Sons Named 2020 Golden Globe Ambassadors At The HFPA’s Award Season Kick-Off Party
By Laura Schreffler
Celebrities
November 16, 2019
Dior Takes Over NYC’s Iconic Bergdorf Goodman With New Handbag Boutique
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Swing for a cause 2019 1
Celebrities
November 15, 2019
Achievement Centers For Children & Families Named Beneficiary Of “Swing For A Cause” Celebrity Golf Tournament
By Andres E. Caceres
creative minds talks
Art
November 15, 2019
Swizz Beatz & Kehinde Wiley To Lead Creative Minds Talks Conversation During Art Basel Miami Beach
By Deyvanshi Masrani
CVR1_ALFIE ALLEN_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_Cover_NAS

New York

CVR1_Cover_JIMMY BUTLER_MIA

Miami

Loader