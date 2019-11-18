Photo Credit: FENDI
FENDI launches its new Karligraphy bag with a new video, featuring influencers and twins, Molly and Reese Blutstein. The bag draws inspiration from 1981’s Karligraphy logo, designed by the master himself, Karl Lagerfeld. The Blutstein twins reflect this original, upside down logo, showcasing their similarities and differences simultaneously. The new bag perfectly marries the House’s heritage and its keen eye for contemporary design, with its square style, soft leather and practical chain, easily transitional from daytime to the night. Get an exclusive look at the video below and discover more on FENDI.com.
Photo Credit: FENDI