DJ/Producer Boris Brejcha Offers A Glimpse Of The Man Behind The Mask

German DJ and producer Boris Brejcha first emerged onto the music scene 13 years ago and has since created his own genre coined ‘High-Tech Minimal,’ a unique fusion of techno, electro and trance.

Brejcha recently played at Grand Palais for Cercle and delivered a string of releases this summer, including his three-track EP Butterflies, plus singles “Happinezz” and “Gravity,” both of which will be featured on his upcoming album Space Diver due out in January 2020 on Ultra Music. Just last month, he released “Never Look Back” and continues to create new and experimental music donning his trademark jester mask that was inspired by Brazil’s Carnival—during every performance, there is a mysterious element to one of the most intriguing figures in dance.

We caught up recently with Brejcha, who is listed in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs of 2019, to discuss his unique style and how his mask has become such an integral part of him as an entertainer.

Photo Credit: Boris Brejcha

You started producing music at the age of 12. Tell us about that journey to where you are now.

I remember being in school and had a friend who was bringing hard core music to school. I was getting super interested in how to produce this kind of music. Since then, I have produced different styles like trance and after a while, I switched to techno music.

How would you classify your music?

As a mix of everything. People like to categorize you, but I would say that I am going to produce whatever sounds good.

Photo Credit: Boris Brejcha

Tell us a little about your mask and why it has become an integral part of you as an entertainer.

It’s a very simple story actually. I am from Germany and a guy from Brazil asked me to play there. There were so many DJs there at the time, but I was super different. That’s what makes for a good atmosphere. With the music, the light and the mask. People really remember you along the way.

Where are some of your favorite cities to perform?

It depends. There are a lot of cities which are good. There are crowds all over the world. It doesn’t matter the city, but the lighting has to be good and there are a lot of things to care about. Sydney is a great city and so is Melbourne. I like a lot of cities, including Miami. I thought it would be like LA, but it is directly on the seaside and everything is just so modern.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

That’s a good question. I already have a plan to have less gigs and more free time, but I would like to keep my popularity like it is, have fun and spend more time with my family while still playing.

Photo Credit: Boris Brejcha