Always changing things up, Brad Kilgore’s beloved Kilgore Culinary Group has added new and exciting additions to its sister Miami Design District locations, Kaido and Ember.

The former, upscale lounge offers an enticing Japanese-inspired atmosphere, complete with innovative libations and mouth-watering cuisine. The Tokyo-style drinking den is the perfect destination for after-work drinks, date night, or a night out with friends with unparalleled service to match. While it’s become known for some of its signature dishes, such as the decadent ‘Uni Fondue’, Enoki Mushrooms and tasty dumplings and crab rangoons, chef Kilgore and team have upgraded the menu with fresh sushi additions.

Offering both maki-style sushi and fresh sashimi/nigiri, Kilgore fuses his own signature take on the cuisine with inventive ingredient and flavor combinations. Embark on the journey with a fresh sashimi plate, such as the zesty red snapper sashimi with crunchy seaweed flakes on top and shiso leaf; followed by a nigiri platter including favorites like the hamachi nigiri with garlic paste and shiso, or the salmon nigiri with apple miso, yuzu kosho and truffle-soy. The maki rolls are not to be missed, with a tasty selection of Nikkei Ceviche Maki Roll with ceviche of escolar, coconut and leche de Tigre; or the Spicy Salmon maki roll with a kick from spicy chili sauce and salmon chicharrones.

Pair the flavorful spread with a sake tasting that rounds out the meal perfectly as the team guides you through each glass and pairing, and top it off with a sweet dessert, such as the Pineapple-Yuzu Kakigori or the Chocolate with dark cherry, black sesame and tamari soy.

If you head downstairs, you’ll find the pair’s newest concept, Ember, which offers wood-fired American bistro comfort cuisine with the signature Brad Kilgore flair. While the concept became an instant hit for dinner, it recently announced the launch of its lunch service, as well, becoming a go-to destination in the Miami Design District for a power lunch where guests can expect the same level of expert service and mouthwatering dishes that create a memorable meal.

The lunch menu offers something for everyone, from soups and salads to fresh seafood, sandwiches or grilled dishes, as well as both lunch libations and mocktails to go with the meal.

Highlights include the well-balanced, vegan Charred Citrus Salad with watercress, fine herbs, Aperol Vinaigrette, Yogurt and Shallots; Crispy Fried Oysters with green goddess, watercress and grilled lemon; the splurge-worthy “All American Classic Burger,” served with a double patty, shaved onion, special sauce and American Cheese with the option to add bacon; or the the EMBER Reuben—an impressive 12hr smoked brisket with spicy Horseradish 1000 island, Giardiniera and marble Rye.

If you want to opt for something from the grill or signature cuts, we suggest the Fish en Papillote with grape tomatoes, capers, red onions, kalamata olive and couscous; or the classic 12oz Ribeye served to perfection with their homemade BKQ sauce or truffle butter on the side. And of course, for the cherry on top, end the meal with the Florida-favorite—Key Lime Pie—or for something lighter, the Sorbet Trio.

Lunch is now offered at Ember from Tuesday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.m with regularly scheduled dinner service. For more information, please visit www.embermiami.com.

Kaido is open from Tuesday-Thursday from 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 5:30 p.m. – close. For more information, please visit www.kaidomiami.com.

Additionally, launching this week at Bar Alter is a new pop-up cafe and club, Minnie’s Disco. Dreamt up by Miami nightlife veterans, the Baum brothers (Sam and Max), Minnie’s is meant to transport guests back in time, inspired by their nights out in Paris, Spain, Japan and many cities around the U.S., as well as the infamous Mancuso loft parties. The party will take place from Thursday-Saturday 10 p.m.-3 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Guests can indulge in light bites from chef Kilgore, elevated cocktail classics and unique drink features with funky dance tunes and one-of-a-kind artwork decorating the space by local artists Jessy Nite and Haiiileen.

