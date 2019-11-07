As the Miami restaurant’s official opening on Tuesday, November 19th approaches, CHICA by Chef Lorena Garcia is now taking reservations, announced by John Kunkel’s 50 Eggs Hospitality Group. It will be located at Biscayne Boulevard and NE 4th Court in the historic MiMo district of Miami, Florida.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rockaway PR

This is the second location of CHICA by Chef Lorena Garcia. The flagship location opened in Las Vegas in 2017 on the famous Restaurant Row at the Venetian Resort. The new space will be in the former address of Soyka restaurant.

The new Miami location of CHICA welcomes back Garcia to her hometown, and will soon open its doors for locals and tourists to experience a “multi-sensory dining experience” for lunch, dinner, weekend brunch, and late night. It will have capacity for 187 indoor and outdoor seats.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lorena Garcia Group

The Venezuelan-born chef is best known for her television appearances on Top Chef Masters, America’s Next Great Restaurant and Univision’s Despierta America, offering the flavors of Latin cooking to the taste buds of a worldwide selection of diners. The new Miami location of Chica is her biggest project yet, where she has classic and signature dishes from the Latin and South American cuisine. Add a fine menu of wine and cocktail selections, and the spark of live music entertainment will make this a top culinary MiMo attraction.

To Nibble, To Eat, And To Drink At CHICA by Chef Lorena Garcia

Start your experience at CHICA with a Peruvian ceviche sampler, featuring the Grilled Peruvian Octopus.

Photo Credit: Michael Pissari

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, and CHICA has just the margaritas and more for that.

The signature CHICA-Rita, a mélange of Sauza Blue tequila, fresh lime and the juice from a grilled pineapple, balanced with fresh sage and Elemakule Tiki bitters; La Medicina, a Latin twist on a the classic Penicillin cocktail using tequila and mezcal; the Expat comprised of Redemption rye whiskey, Atlantico rum, raisin syrup and Cocchi Di Torino vermouth with Angostura aromatic and orange bitters; and the slightly sweet and spicy F.W. Margarita with El Jimador tequila, fresh lime, fresno chili, fresh pressed watermelon juice and orange bitters with cilantro.

Brunch libations include a selection of fresh Sangrias, Bloody Marys and Mimosas made with hand-pressed juices for those in search of a healthful fruit and vegetable fix to balance out the indulgent weekend drinking and dining experience.

Speaking of brunch and mimosas, head early to CHICA on Saturdays and Sundays for Latin-style egg dishes, freshly baked bread, and plates that will wake you up such as the like Dulce De Leche French Toast and Sweet Corn Pancakes.

Photo Credit: Sabin Orr

Put some meat on the bones with an Argentinean-style parrillada at CHICA, serving three comfortably. CHICA’s menu devotes an entire section of the menu to the Churrascaria, featuring special cuts of steak along with complementary accompaniments like the 35-Oz. Fire-Grilled Angus Bone-In Ribeye with ancho chili rub, charred red onion and chimichurri and the 12-Oz. Angus Beef New York Strip Steak with guajillo vinaigrette and cumin-roasted carrots.

Photo Credit: Michael Pissari

Design

CHICA’s design is by Rockwell Group, a New York-based, award-winning architecture and design firm. Some of Rockwell’s past projects include José Andrés Think Food Group, NOBU Hospitality and Andaz Hotels. It was commissioned to “celebrate a rich blend of contemporary and traditional influences in a nod to the restaurant’s creative, contemporary cuisine.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rockaway PR

“It’s been amazing to collaborate with 50 Eggs in creating CHICA for Chef Lorena Garcia, and Rockwell Group is so excited to tell the restaurant’s story through the design of its new Miami setting,” says Shawn Sullivan, Partner, Rockwell Group. “Our concept draws from the vibrancy of Garcia’s amazing cooking and flavors, as well as the traditional, open spaces found in Latin America with nods to Brazilian Mid-Century Modernism.”

CHICA by Chef Lorena Garcia in Miami, located at 5556 NE 4th Ct, Miami, FL 33137, will be open for lunch, dinner, late night and weekend brunch.

For more information, visit www.chicarestaurant.com/miami.