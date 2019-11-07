Continuing to reinvent the classics, Virgil Abloh has designed a new tech line for Louis Vuitton, this time made from completely water-repellent materials—even the treated calfskin and knits. Launching this November, take a first-look at the collection here, which blends notes from today with the legacy of the brand, born in 1854, in its name, Louis Vuitton 2054.

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

