Where to stay for something a little “extra” this fall.

Go “Behind Closed Doors” at Blakes London

Photo Credit: Blakes Hotel

Head to London for the ultimate sexy experience this fall. Blakes London in Kensington has partnered with luxury lingerie, ready-to-wear and accessories brand Kiki De Montparnasse to launch the “Behind Closed Doors” package. Upon entering one of Blakes’ uniquely designed suites, upscale guests can abandon their layers, slip on Kiki De Montparnasse silk pajamas and jump into the king-sized bed. A stay includes gifts such as a bespoke silk eye mask, hand embroidered with “Behind Closed Doors”—inspired by the emblematic neon sign at the property’s subterranean bar, Blakes Below. A further selection of Kiki De Montparnasse luxury intimate accessories will be available for guests with exploration, liberation, and seduction in mind. Also included in the stay are a candle with natural wax that melts into warm massage oil; gold personalized engraved handcuffs; a leather hand-braided whip and other erotic and exotic items. For the ultimate do not disturb experience, breakfast, lunch and dinner are served in-room, with unlimited room service. More provocative elements include mealtime aphrodisiacs—oysters, chocolate pastries crafted by Blakes’ head chefs, and a Laurent Perrier Champagne Jeroboam. Guests can then enjoy a slow morning thanks to a late check-out.

Rates start at $6,4500 per night.

Take a ride on the Orient Express and stay at Hôtel de Crillon

Photo Credit: Thierry Hugon

If you’ve ever fantasized about having a real-life ride on the Orient Express, now is your chance thanks to a glamorous partnership with Hotel de Crillon in Paris. Luxury bespoke tour company Ariodante is launching a series of exclusive 1920s immersive murder mystery parties onboard the iconic, Grade 1 listed, Orient Express train. The inaugural event will take place on Saturday 18th January departing from Paris to Nice in the French Riviera. Based on Agatha Christie’s novel, “Mystery of the Blue Train,” guests will be transported back in time, looking the part themselves donning 1920s costumes, on an unforgettable adventure across France. With its polished wood, sumptuous upholstery, antique fixtures and luxurious masterpieces by René Prou and René Lalique, the Orient Express epitomizes the glamour and elegance of the 1920s. This unique experience onboard this rarely used historic train (it only ran once last year) lets guests follow in the footsteps of Charlie Chaplin, Coco Chanel, Winston Churchill and F. Scott Fitzgerald, who were amongst its passengers.

The mystery will start at the Train Bleu restaurant at Gare de Lyon in Paris where the rules of the game will be explained. From there the group will be taken to the Orient Express where the train will depart at 9am. Onboard, guests will step into Poirot’s shoes and solve the mystery of the Blue Train before they reach their destination in the Côte d’Azur. Spread across the whole train with actors disguised as guests and train staff, the murder mystery will be the first of its kind, offering a fully immersive 1920s experience. As much thought has gone into the menu as the mystery itself. Throughout the day a series of inspired gastronomic experiences from that era will be served including a Parisian breakfast, Burgundian inspired lunch with paired wines, afternoon tea and dinner. To celebrate the revelation of the murderer and solving of the crime guests join together for a champagne reception at the bar accompanied by live jazz. The winner will be awarded an annual Ariodante membership, as well as some secret gifts.

Prices from $10,210

“Scandal Room: Arrested at The Watergate”



History aficionados should check into The Watergate hotel in Washington D.C. for their own chance at becoming part of history. A new package titled “Scandal Room: Arrested at The Watergate,” will afford guests who book the hotel’s “Scandal Room” (the original room 214 where the break-in actually happened) to have a fireside chat in the lobby whiskey bar with the two arresting officers the night of the 1972 Watergate scandal: John Barrett and Paul Leeper. It’s a must for those “Scandal” fans who want to peek behind the curtain for an inside look at a true American political scandal. Both John and Peter love revealing fun nuggets on The Watergate’s past and will chat with guests who book the package where they will reveal unique stories on what went down that night and how it changed their lives forever. The package includes one of four flights of whiskey to be enjoyed with John and Peter for up to two hours at the hotel’s “The Next Whiskey Bar.”

From $2,500 per night.

Indulge at “Fondue Village” at the Ocean House

Photo Credit: Ocean House

The beautiful Ocean House in Westerly, RI will turn into a winter champagne wonderland (during the fall) come Dec. 2 when this stunning five-star hotel launches its Fondue Village in collaboration with Veuve Clicquot and Columbia. This year, three ski gondolas will be outfitted into alpine ski lodges, complete with the iconic Veuve Clicquot yellow hue, authentic cuckoo clocks, heated floors and chandeliers, as well as Swiss and Austrian glassware. Guests can borrow stylish white Columbia Titanium coats (made from 100% recycled water bottles) as they nosh on a three-course menu that’s available for lunch and dinner. Seatings are available through March 31, 2020 and limited to four or six guests per seating.

$840, paired with Veuve Clicquot champagne, for up to six people, or without champagne for $400 for up to four people and $600 for up to six people

Experience “Fairytale Moments” at the Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami

This year, The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami has created a unique package with Neiman Marcus at the Bal Harbour shops, where brides or grooms can have their own personal Cinderella experience with the ‘Fairytale Moments’ package. Upon arrival, the bride or groom will be greeted by a decadent chocolate stiletto, crafted by the resort’s talented pastry team, alongside a bottle of champagne to enjoy inside or on the balcony overlooking the Atlantic and Intracoastal Waterway. Then, they will be treated to the Luxe Spa Pedicure at Exhale Bal Harbour, the resort’s waterfront spa, readying their feet for the experience to come. Finally, they will be transported to the Bal Harbour Shops—specifically, the Neiman Marcus Shoe Salon—where over a glass of champagne, they can select the perfect pair, from elegant stilettos and bright ballet flats to stylish suede loafers. This isn’t just an experience for women either:grooms should know that Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour is home to one of the country’s most exclusive designer sneakers lounge, complete with a café and craft beer on tap.

Wedding celebrations must be confirmed at a minimum of $30,000 in combined revenue to be eligible for the package.