5 Expert Tips For Staging Your Home For Sale

When it comes to selling your home the most important thing you should do is declutter and refresh all the rooms—it helps potential buyers imagine a future in the house. This is called staging, which increases the chance of a quick sale. It takes all of 8 seconds for a home buyer to decide if he or she is going to buy the house. All About The WOW are experts in the fine art of preparing a home for sale. More than just staging, the Miami-based company helps people envision their dream life with a team of experts and an impressive portfolio that expands from South Florida to the Caribbean. Here are five tips from the experts on staging your home for sale.

1. Declutter and depersonalize the house

No one is attracted by a cluttered house, so it’s time to declutter and depersonalize so the next owners can add their own homey touches. According to the experts, decluttering helps improve the flow of the home and can add an immediate appeal, giving the illusion of more space. In addition, 93-percent of real estate agents recommend decluttering while 72-percent say to remove personal belongings. 89-percent say the house should be clean, which we agree with. A good example of decluttering is to clear your kitchen counter of unused appliances and place beautiful cookbooks or kitchen decor items instead, but remember, less is more.

2. Make your room and bathroom feel like a sanctuary

There are little things you can do to make the most important rooms—bedrooms and bathrooms—feel like a sanctuary. The first is to layer pillows and the second is to put fresh towels in the bathroom and use crisp, fresh, white linens on the bed. Not only does it look luxurious, but it also makes it feel hotel-like, which potential buyers will be impressed by. Let’s face it, who doesn’t love to see a well-made bed with layered pillows when they walk into a hotel?

3. Stick to a neutral palette

Don’t spend time finding cerulean blue rugs or filling the space with every color on the spectrum. Instead, stick to a neutral palette of greys, creams and blush pink. It will feel more authentic and makes a room feel spacious. You can add pops of color and personality to keep the place from looking dull. The experts recommend pillows and flowers. Painting can also help brighten a room.

4. Let the light in

A light, airy and well-lit room has the ability to attract anyone. One way to achieve this without breaking down a wall is to use mirrors. Mirrors make a room look larger and can also add depth. If there is a certain dark space in your home, you can use a mirror to amplify the light of a room.

5. Oversize Artwork

When you walk into a home, one of the standout pieces you might remember is an oversized artwork hanging above the fireplace or in a living room. When staging your home, consider using an oversized artwork somewhere in the house to create a bold statement and add character to not only the space, but the home. Oversized artwork can also make ceilings look taller and wider, which is always a crowd-pleaser for home buyers.