Your Guide To 12th Annual New York City Wine And Food Festival

This Fall, the annual New York City Wine and Food Festival returns, taking over the big apple from October 10-13, 2019. More than 80 events will be taking place at locations throughout the city, with 100-percent of the net proceeds supporting the mission to EAT. DRINK. END HUNGER. with Food Bank For New York City and No Kid Hungry. This year’s program highlights a mix of tastings, dinners, brunches, late-night parties and more; accented by a returning selection of family-friendly offerings to keep fans of all ages engaged throughout the weekend. Follow our guide to making the most of this culinary festival.

Taste of New York At Hudson River Park’s Pier 97

One of America’s most beloved morning show personalities has gathered his whole crew to kick-off the weekend at Elvis Duran’s Taste of New York hosted by Elvis Duran & the Z100 Morning Show on Thursday, October 10, celebrating his favorite New York City restaurants and the launch of his first book, Where Do I Begin?: Stories from a Life Lived Out Loud (Atria Books, October 2019). There will also be a special performance from Alessia Cara.

Friday, October 11 marks the return of the Blue Moon Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats, hosted by Rachael Ray. The iconic battle of burgers will also commemorate the release of Rachael Ray 50: Memories and Meals from a Sweet and Savory Life: A Cookbook. A carnivorous dreamland awaits fans at the Titans of BBQ presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats, hosted by Dario Cecchini, Michael Symon and Pat LaFrieda on Saturday, October 12. The Festival will close-out with a Sunday Brunch with the cast of Chopped including Ted Allen, Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, Amanda Freitag, Alex Guarnaschelli, Marc Murphy + Devour Power on October 13.

Bank Of America Dinner Series

A highly decorated roster of chefs anchors the line-up for the Festival’s intimate, wine-driven Bank of America Dinner Series. This includes celebrated talent and personalities such as Elena Arzak, Daniel Boulud, Action Bronson, Scott Conant, Rocco DiSpirito, Marc Forgione, Stephanie Izard, Angie Mar, Marcus Samuelsson, Fabio Trabocchi, Michael Voltaggio, Jonathan Waxman, and Michael White among others. Plus, interactive learning experiences in highly specialized areas return with a variety of masterclasses set to take place, including macarons hosted by Ladurée, cocktails hosted by Broken Shaker, pizza hosted by Pizza Loves Emily, Israeli kitchen staples hosted by Adeena Sussman, and more.

Late-night Soiree

Night owls will relish in the variety of late-night soirées this year, kicking off at A Night at José Andrés’s Mercado Little Spain and continuing throughout the weekend at Flashback Friday hosted by Rev Run, Tacos & Tequila hosted by Rick Bayless, RockTails hosted by Robert Irvine, Sweets‘n Beats hosted by Buddy Valastro and Tiki Showdown hosted by Anne Burrell.

ShopRite featuring Culinary Demonstrations presented by Capital One

On Saturday and Sunday at Pier 94, an array of brunches and happy hour-style affairs will complement the Festival’s already robust event offerings. These include a mix of fan-favorite staples and newly debuted selections, like: Aperitivo hosted by Katie Lee sponsored by Liquor.com, Farmer’s Market Brunch hosted by Geoffrey Zakarian, Drag Brunch hosted by Debi Mazar, Dumplings Around the World hosted by Molly Yeh, Broadway Tastes hosted by Alex Brightman with special guest Randy Rainbow, Oyster Bash hosted by Josh Capon, Sandwich Showdown hosted by Adam Richman, and Rooftop Rosé hosted by Valerie Bertinelli.

Other Events For All-ages

Get the family together for a master class hosted by Alex Guarnaschelli and her daughter Chef Ava, or taste your way through the city’s best ice cream at the Family Ice Cream Fun-dae presented by Loacker hosted by Duff Goldman. The Ultimate Pizza Party will be presented by Saputo and hosted by Jeff Maur and offers guests the ultimate pizza crawl.

Tickets range from $75 to over $500, depending on packages. You can purchase tickets here.