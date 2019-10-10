Photo Credit: Elias Tahan

There are so many makeup choices out there. We have beauty gurus recommending new products that they “swear by” every other week! So, how do we know which products are best for us to incorporate into our everyday makeup routine? Well, I’m here to make that choice a little easier. As someone who isn’t an absolute pro at makeup, I’ve been able to find practical products that have proven to be very easy to use, look good, and hold-up for everyday use. Check them out below in my first guest column for Haute Living!

Photo Credit: Elias Tahan

Let’s start with face products:

1. Laura Mercier Flawless Coverage 24 hour Concealer. The finish is very natural, it’s easy to blend, and it lasts all throughout the day. It’s perfect for covering up blemishes and putting under your eyes!

Photo Credit: Laura Mercier

2. Glossier Cloud Paint in the shade “Dusk.” I like to use this on my cheeks and my eyelids. It’s a really nice creamy liquid that blends well and creates a very natural looking flush of color.

Photo Credit: Glossier

3. MAC Mineralize Skin Finish in “Semi Precious Pearl.” This is a really nice highlighter that I love to use on my cheekbones, nose, inner corner of my eyes and cupids bow. It adds a natural looking glow that I NEED for every look.

Photo Credit: M•A•C

4. Benefit Hoola Bronzer. This is an all-time favorite of mine. I’ve loved this bronzer since I was 14! I use it to contour and add a nice tan to my face. It looks beautiful on the eyelids too. I really can’t live without this.

Photo Credit: Benefit

Now, for eye/brow products:

5. Glossier Lash Slick. This is the best mascara I’ve ever used. It stays on all day, holds a curl, looks super natural, doesn’t flake, lengthens my lashes SO nicely, AND it comes off so easily when you’re ready to remove it! I just pull it off with my fingers and some water.

Photo Credit: Glossier

6. Maybelline Ultra Slim Brow Pencil. I love this because it’s easy to use, perfectly thin, and just creamy enough; I also love it to dot faux freckles across my nose and cheeks! It’s such a cute look.

Photo Credit: Maybelline

7. Hourglass Arch Brow Shaping Gel. This is a recent find for me. It’s really nice because it holds the eyebrow hairs perfectly in place. The hold level isn’t too strong where your eyebrows feel stiff, and it isn’t too weak where your eyebrow hairs are going all over the place.

Photo Credit: Hourglass

Lastly, for the lips.

I don’t usually put a whole lot on my lips, but when I do, this is what I use:

8. Lipsyl Lip Balm. My all-time favorite lip balm EVER! It’s super smooth, lasts a long time, moisturizes your lips really nicely, and leaves a nice glossy look to your lips! I never leave the house without it.

Photo Credit: Lipsyl

9. Sephora Collection Lip Stories are so fun. There are so many shades and finishes to choose from. I love how easy it is to throw in your purse. The packaging is cardboard, which I think is so cool.

Photo Credit: Sephora Collection

So that’s about all I need for an every-day look! I swear, these products have really saved me on days when my confidence may be lacking a bit. They feel light on the skin, and they are way easy to use. Try some out, and if you do, I wanna hear how you like it on my instagram @summermckeen (no promo intended lol). Happy makeuping!