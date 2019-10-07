Photo Credit: Calzedonia

Legendary Academy Award-winning actress Julia Roberts is officially the new face of Italian-based (specifically, Verona-based) leg wear brand, Calzedonia. The brand’s latest campaign for Fall/Winter 2019-2020 showcases the new collaboration, which has been six years in the making. Wearing her preferred styles from the wide collection, the icon is showcased walking around and posing on her travels, wearing the Macro Houndstooth Tights underneath a baby pink coat.

