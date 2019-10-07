Five Rooftop Bars You Can Still Enjoy In The Fall

Fall has officially arrived and while you’re taking shelter inside your apartment, we’re rounding up the best rooftop bars to enjoy rain, hail or shine. These all-season bars are the perfect excuse to revel in the golden hour, but from the comfort of an enclosed palace in the sky and possibly warm fire nearby. Here are five rooftop bars we’re cozying up to this month and next.

B. On Top

B. On Top is the Meatpacking District’s newest rooftop, concept by Bagatelle Group at the Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC. This year-round, sunrise-to-sunset experience spanning 7,000 square feet is the perfect remedy for that inconsistent fall weather. For warmer days there are sunny outdoor terraces providing 360-degree city views, as well as a pool. When the cool breeze sweeps in, head inside to the intimate lounge area for cocktails, bar bites and music. Guests can share Mediterranean dishes inspired by global influences, such as Pomodoro Confit with cherry tomatoes, orange and garlic herbs, as well as Crispy Shrimp with spicy roasted bell pepper yogurt sauce. Don’t forget to grab one of the signature craft cocktails including the Tequila Mockingbird with Volcan tequila, watermelon, triple sec, jalapeño and lime juice, and the Sunset Kiss with Absolut vodka, Chambord, pineapple and sparkling wine.

Electric Lemon

This new seasonal-American restaurant and rooftop terrace—by Stephen Starr— sits atop the Equinox Hotel in Manhattan’s new Hudson Yards neighborhood. Even though it has an outdoor terrace, guests can stay warm by the fire pits and still enjoy the amazing sunset views over the Hudson River. If being outside isn’t an option, the indoor restaurant also doubles as a bar, with more fireplaces, intimate lounges, bar seating and sweeping views of the city through floor-to-ceiling windows. Frequented by hotel guests, Equinox members and visitors alike, Electric Lemon is a great space for gatherings with friends and family—day or night.

The Skylark

This glamorous 30th-floor cocktail lounge has the best views in Midtown and the best part—it’s all enclosed. The Skylark, which is a glass palace in the sky, is known for its lavish furnishings and 360-degree views of iconic buildings such as the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building. This Fall, guests can spoil themselves with a range of signature cocktails and bar bites like the cheese and charcuterie board, lobster roll and more. As a bonus for when it is nice outside, The Skylark boasts an open-air rooftop terrace.

The Fleur Room

Since its opening earlier this year, The Fleur Room has become one of the hottest rooftop bars in Manhattan, and for good reason. Drenched in a botanical theme, its furniture, copper bar, and vintage disco ball creates a sophisticated and vintage vibe. However, it’s the retractable floor-to-ceiling windows that are the real showstopper here. Situated 35 floors above Moxy Chelsea in the Flower District, this rooftop lounge provides epic panoramic views of Manhattan from all corners. As for the cocktails, they’re as equally as good as the views, but it’s the food from Executive Chef Jason Hall that has us coming back again. Indulge in delectable treats such as black truffle popcorn, tea sandwiches, and steak frites. Whether you’re popping in for dinner or sunset drinks with friends, The Fleur Room is a great option this Fall.

W Coconut Lounge

At the W NY-Downtown Hotel, summer is endless, especially with the recent unveiling of its W Coconut Lounge. Designed to encapsulate a playful paradise, ‘The Coconut Lounge’ draws inspiration from the lively atmosphere of summer in the concrete jungle and is great for holding onto those warmer day vibes. Guests can cozy up in the little nooks with pillows and lounges, or take the reign on the oversized pink rattan thrones. Apart from the stunning decor, the lounge offers a selection of tropical cocktails, including twists on Mai Tais and Pina Coladas—served in a coconut. Situated on the hotel’s fifth floor, the lounge also commands grand views of the One World Trade Center as well as the downtown skyline.