Hailey Bieber Finally Unveils Her Breathtaking Off-White Wedding Dress

Celebrities, Fashion, News

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Off-White™ atelier c/o @haileybieber. wedding dress created specially for 9.30.10.

A post shared by Off-White™ (@off____white) on

The former Miss Hailey Baldwin—now Mrs. Hailey Bieber—just debuted her stunning wedding dress via her Instagram page, which was designed by none other than Off-White‘s Virgil Abloh. It features an off-the-shoulder neckline, long-length sheer sleeves, stunning embroidery, a train of perfect length and a dramatic, oversized veil with embroidered borders, with the words “TILL DEATH DO US PART” at the end, in all caps—true to the Louis Vuitton Men’s Artistic Director’s form.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

last Monday was the most special day of my life:)

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on

In one of the three new Instagram posts she uploaded that feature the gown, she wrote, “@virgilabloh thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress. You and your @off____white team are incredible and I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation. ❤️” The design is super haute and high fashion, which balanced out her more casual—but equally as beautiful—bridal wardrobe choices leading up to her big day, including a form-fitting, ruched, midi-length white dress by online British retailer Oh Polly for her wild West Hollywood bachelorette party with her friends, including fellow supermodel Kendall Jenner.

hailey bieberPhoto Credit: https://www.instagram.com/stylememaeve

The (kind of) newlywed [she and her husband actually tied the knot at a courthouse last year] also posted a stunning shot of her and her husband, Justin Bieber, in an embrace, with the caption, “9.30.19 ❤️” — to signify their official wedding date. The happy couple also donned breathtaking Tiffany & Co. wedding bands, while Hailey also wore over 5 carat Tiffany & Co. diamond studs, valued at $123,000, and Justin wore a gorgeous Audemars Piguet Royal Oak timepiece—a gift to himself for his wedding, per his Instagram post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

9.30.19 ❤️

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on

justin bieber hailey bieberPhoto Credit: instagram.com/haileybieber

