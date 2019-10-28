Nas
Dior X RIMOWA Capsule Collection Pre-Launches In Champs-Elysées Boutique With Cocktail Party

Celebrities, Fashion, Haute Scene, News

The highly anticipated Dior x RIMOWA capsule collection made its global preview launch at the House’s new Champs-Elysées boutique. Dior hosted guests for an exclusive cocktail party for the Kim Jones creations, collaboratively designed with the LVMH-owned luxury luggage company.

dior rimowaPhoto Credit: ADRIEN DIRAND

The boutique was gorgeously appointed with travel-inspired motifs, such as floating cloud imagery and even a real Christian Dior x RIMOWA branded helicopter, with RIMOWA’s signature aluminum gray coloring, as well as Dior’s signature oblique canvas cockpit interior and seats, created in 1967 by Marc Bohan. On display were the Dior and RIMOWA Cabin and Trunk Suitcases, as well as the Hand Case and Hand Luggage. All touted signature Dior Oblique motif in silver, matte black and gradient blue. A special Champagne Case with accommodation for one Champagne bottle and six Dior Maison Champagne flutes included a leather handle as well.

Dior x RIMOWA
Dior x RIMOWA

Photo Credit: Dior

Dior x RIMOWA suitcases
Dior x RIMOWA suitcases

Photo Credit: Dior

In attendance were actors Lukas Ionesco, Vassili Schneider, Phénix Brossard and movie director Bertrand Bonello, all of whom were welcomed by Kim Jones, RIMOWA CEO Alexandre Arnault and Chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture, Pietro Beccari.

Alexandre Arnault and Kim Jones
Alexandre Arnault and Kim Jones

Photo Credit: Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images for Dior Homme

Delphine Arnault and Alexandre Arnault
Delphine Arnault and Alexandre Arnault

Photo Credit: Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images for Dior Homme

Pietro Beccari
Pietro Beccari

Photo Credit: Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images for Dior Homme

The collection is now available until November 13th in the Paris store (127 Avenue des Champs Elysées—75008), after which, it will move to the Parco Department Store in Tokyo, as well as Shin Kong Place in Beijing, Dubai, Hong Kong’s Peking Road boutique and the Miami Design District store, in conjunction with the Fall 2020 runway show.

