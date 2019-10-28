Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

What happens when you publicly admit you’ve never listened to your husband’s first band? Just ask Jessica Biel, who found herself dressed as husband Justin Timberlake from his NSYNC days—curly blond hair and all—at the 2019 Casamigos Halloween party.

Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

“This is what happens when you admit on TV that you don’t know any NSYNC songs and you’re married to @justintimberlake. Well played, husband, well played,” the actress posted on her Instagram account, along with a shot of her at said party (featured below) wearing a shiny jumpsuit, a cross, sunglasses and a blond wig. Friends dressed up as fellow NSYNC-ers Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass. As for Timberlake? He went as her microphone.

Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Other attendees at the tequila brand’s annual “Brought to You by Those Who Drink It” party at Casamigos co-founder Mike Meldman’s Beverly Hills home on Saturday night included fellow co-founder Rande Gerber and wife Cindy Crawford, Molly Sims, Scott Stuber, Gerard Butler, Laverne Cox, Paris Hilton, Nina Dobrev, Lisa Rinna, Eiza Gonzalez, Ryan Phillippe, Charlotte McKinney, Rachel Zoe, Amber Valletta, Ellen Pompeo, Patrick Whitesell, Pia Miller, Jasmine Tookes, Maria Menounos, Chord Overstreet, Morgan Stewart, Stephen Amell, Billy Bush, Arielle Vandenberg, Diego Boneta, Katelyn Carter, Linda Thompson, Larsa Pippen, Chuck Lidell, Steve Tisch, Brian Grazer, Irena and Mike Medavoy, Zoey Deutch, Dave Grohl, David Arquette and Glen Powell.

Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

The home was decked out in a psychedelic theme, with a number of custom neon features and graffiti backdrops displayed throughout the space. The entrance, which featured a larger than life pumpkin patch complete with hundreds of hand painted neon pumpkins and black light visual effects, set the scene for the night.

Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Guests were welcomed with a Casamigos ice shot as part of the iconic Casamigos bell shot moment. The crowd enjoyed signature cocktails including the Casa-delic, Magic Marg and Spicy Spirit, which were served from bars lined with 100s of bottles of tequila. The main bar, a 30ft diamond mirrored bar, served as the platform for a jaw-dropping custom designed kinetic light feature that suspended above.

Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

A variety of late-night bites were served on the back patio, where a photo booth was also found with elements including a psychedelic-style swing. One of the most in demand D.J. groups, The Misshapes, spun tunes all night.

Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

The best costumes included Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford, who arrived on-theme in psychedelic 60s apparel, with Gerber wearing a photo of Cindy on his T-shirt; Nina Dobrev as Billie Eilish; Molly Sims as I Dream of Genie; Lisa Rinna as Jennifer Lopez in her iconic Grammy’s dress Versace dress; and Eiza Gonzalez as Maleficent.

Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos