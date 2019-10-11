Karrueche
Inside the 2019 City Of Hope Gala Honoring Epic Records Chairwoman + CEO Sylvia Rhone

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, Slyia Rhone and Sara Bareilles
Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, Slyia Rhone and Sara Bareilles

Photo Credit: Getty Images for City of Hope

Celebrities and notable attendees came together to honor Epic Records Chairwoman & CEO Sylvia Rhone at this year’s City of Hope black-tie gala at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar. Praising Rhone for her influence as a female executive in the music business who boasts a long list of accolades, awards and milestones, she was the perfect fit for the covetable honor. The high-profile event benefits the City of Hope world-renowned research and treatment center that focuses on finding cures and treatments for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. In total, the grand affair raised a whopping $4 million to directly benefit the center.

Celebrities in attendance included Alicia Keys, who performed a powerful duet with Sara Bareilles, as well as her husband Swizz Beatz, En Vogue, DJ Khaled, 21 Savage, Meghan Trainor, Whitaker, Chloe Bailey, Bonnie Hunt and more. Additionally, guests enjoyed performances from Yolanda Adams and En Vogue. The highlight of the evening took place when Eric H. Holder Jr., the 82nd attorney general of the United States, presented Rhone with the Spirit of Life® award.

En Vogue and Sylvia Rhone
En Vogue and Sylvia Rhone

Photo Credit: Getty Images for City of Hope

The award was significant, as it marked the first time an African-American woman has received this honor. Rhone acknowledged that in her heartfelt speech, ending it with some uplifting words saying she hoped that this moment signified doors being opened for everyone in years to come.

Keys and Bareilles captured the room when they performed their hit songs including a moving combination of their two songs, “Girl on Fire,” and “Brave.”

This year, the gala also included a very special Paddle8 art auction with many of the exquisite pieces on display around the venue. Proceeds from this auction, featuring works by Derrick Adams, Deana Lawson, Julie Mehretu, Charles White and Kehinde Wiley, will go toward the fight for health equity.

Photo highlights below:

Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor

Photo Credit: Getty Images for City of Hope

DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled

Photo Credit: Getty Images for City of Hope

21 Savage
21 Savage

Photo Credit: Getty Images for City of Hope

Whitaker
Whitaker and Sylvia Rhone

Photo Credit: Getty Images for City of Hope

