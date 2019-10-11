Photo Credit: FENDI

As part of the brand’s FF Series initiative, FENDI will release its FENDI Prints On collection for women, men and children this Monday October 14th, made in collaboration with powerhouse performing artist, Nicki Minaj. Minaj lends her unapologetic, bold and playful sense of style to the capsule collection, which she worked on with Silvia Venturini Fendi, marrying elements of futurism, glamour and whimsy.

The eye-catching line will feature a slew of different textures and fabrics, including sequins, embroidery, tulle, nylon organza, sheepskin, mink, leather and more, while silver and hot pink make up for a large part of its color palette. Per the brand, “A silver tracksuit celebrates the hip-hop street culture, while T-Shirts and sweatshirts sport captivating graphics…Bodysuits, one-piece swimsuits and triangle bikinis complete the wardrobe, along with the customized snow boots and the Eighties’ hidden wedge trainers.”

Accessories like the iconic Peekaboo and Baguette bags and varied sizes make appearances, as does the newly launched Kan U multi-accessory belt bag. Sneakers, moon boots and FFrame court shoes will also be part of the collection, as will wraparound sunglasses with crystal detailing and maxi hoop earrings with the FF logo shape. The women’s and men’s pieces lend themselves to the boys and girls collection, which touts T-shirts, hoodies, tracksuits, skirts and windbreakers.

The FENDI Prints On capsule collection drops this Monday at 52 FENDI boutiques across the globe and on the House’s website.