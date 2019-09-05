LVX
Zimmermann Celebrates New Boutique Opening On Madison Avenue With Katie Holmes, Nicky Hilton & More For NYFW

Celebrities, Fashion, Haute Scene, News

zimmermann
Nicky Zimmermann, Katie Holmes

Photo Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Expanding its retail presence in the U.S. with its third retail location, ZIMMERMANN celebrated its latest boutique opening during New York Fashion Week on New York City’s Madison Avenue. Co-founders Nicky and Simone Zimmermann showcased the brand’s upcoming Spring 2020 collection at the boutique and later hosted an intimate dinner at Flora Bar at the Met Breuer.

ZIMMERMANN
Nicky Zimmermann, Simone Zimmermann

Photo Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

“New York is like a second home for us,” began Creative Director and Co-Founder, Nicky Zimmermann. “I have spent a lot of time in the city over the years and we’ve always loved the energy Madison Avenue brings. We are excited to now be a part of the Uptown community.”

ZIMMERMANN
Madison Avenue Boutique storefront

Photo Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

ZIMMERMANN
Dinner atmosphere

Photo Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

The boutique was designed by an Australian designer and architect Don McQualter of Studio McQualter, synonymous with the brand’s Australian roots. The light and airy aesthetic captures the essence of ZIMMERMANN entirely, in the 1,718 square foot store. The building—built in the 1940’s—lends itself to the store’s local apartment feel, with each room highlighting the collections beautifully. The fixtures and finishes were all custom made, while a 1960’s Murano glass Italian chandelier makes for a gorgeous centerpiece.

 

Notable attendees included Katie Holmes, Katie Lee, Nicky [Hilton] Rothschild, Aerin Lauder, Arielle Noa Charnas, Danielle Bernstein, Olympia of Greece, Roopal Patel, and many more.

Zimmermann
Katie Holmes

Photo Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

ZIMMERMANN
Nicky Hilton Rothschild

Photo Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

ZIMMERMANN
Arielle Charnas

Photo Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

zimmermann
Aerin Lauder, Anh Duong

Photo Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

 

For more information, please visit the brand’s website by clicking here.

