Photo Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Expanding its retail presence in the U.S. with its third retail location, ZIMMERMANN celebrated its latest boutique opening during New York Fashion Week on New York City’s Madison Avenue. Co-founders Nicky and Simone Zimmermann showcased the brand’s upcoming Spring 2020 collection at the boutique and later hosted an intimate dinner at Flora Bar at the Met Breuer.

“New York is like a second home for us,” began Creative Director and Co-Founder, Nicky Zimmermann. “I have spent a lot of time in the city over the years and we’ve always loved the energy Madison Avenue brings. We are excited to now be a part of the Uptown community.”

The boutique was designed by an Australian designer and architect Don McQualter of Studio McQualter, synonymous with the brand’s Australian roots. The light and airy aesthetic captures the essence of ZIMMERMANN entirely, in the 1,718 square foot store. The building—built in the 1940’s—lends itself to the store’s local apartment feel, with each room highlighting the collections beautifully. The fixtures and finishes were all custom made, while a 1960’s Murano glass Italian chandelier makes for a gorgeous centerpiece.

Notable attendees included Katie Holmes, Katie Lee, Nicky [Hilton] Rothschild, Aerin Lauder, Arielle Noa Charnas, Danielle Bernstein, Olympia of Greece, Roopal Patel, and many more.

