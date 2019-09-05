LVX
Priyanka Chopra Presents Christian Louboutin With The Couture Council’s Artistry In Fashion Award

Celebrities, Fashion, Haute Scene, Philanthropy

Priyanka Chopra and Christian Louboutin

Photo Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty

Ahead of New York Fashion Week, each September the Couture Council hosts their annual luncheon honoring an iconic designer. This year a sea of red soles flooded Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater where over 500 guests came to honor Christian Louboutin as he received the council’s Artistry in Fashion Award. The luncheon raised $1 Million, benefiting The Museum at FIT whose latest exhibit “Paris, Capital of Fashion” opens to the public on Friday.

Jamie Nordstrom, Diane von Furstenberg, Christian Louboutin, and Erik Nordstrom

Photo Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty

As attendees arrived on the red carpet, the guest of honor spent time greeting his supporters  and his long-time friend Diane von Furstenberg. Among those who came to support the designer were Harper’s Bazaar Editor-in-Chief Glenda Bailey, YouTube’s Fashion & Beauty Director Derek Blasberg, and Bergdorf Goodman’s Linda Fargo. 

Inside, guests mingled in the promenade as they made their way up to the red-themed luncheon. The Van Wyck & Van Wyck designed decor included red chiavari chairs, red floral arrangements, and white napkins that revealed a pop of red on the other side, much like the peek-a-boo characteristic of the iconic red-soles of Christian Louboutin shoes. The tarte tatin aux tomates and lobster tail by Met Gala caterer Olivier Cheng remained on theme with more red.

Derek Blasberg and Christian Cowan

Photo Credit: Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Lynn Yaeger (left)

Photo Credit: Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Linda Fargo and Bruce Pask

Photo Credit: Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Veronica Webb

Photo Credit: Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Martha Stewart

Photo Credit: Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Before bringing Christian Louboutin to the podium to accept his award, Priyanka Chopra shared some thoughts on Louboutin’s brand and career. “He has achieved what so many of us just aspire to. He has built a legacy that will outlive almost all of us for sure,” the actress stated. Also when mentioning the designer’s twin daughters Chopra asked, “Can you imagine being born into closets full of Louboutins?”

Priyanka Chopra

Photo Credit: Zach Hilty/BFA.com

At the start of his acceptance speech, Louboutin explained that due to his French heritage, he is not great at giving speeches. “It’s not part of our culture. We don’t have this British humor or American je ne sais quoi. We just don’t do that. We barely say thank you,” he said. Despite the preface, Louboutin managed to get creative with his speech and addressed the audience as if he was the best man giving a speech at a wedding. The designer became emotional when showing his gratitude to Diane von Furstenberg for supporting him early on in his career. “She’s my godmother, my sister, my travel companion, my oracle, my partner in every crime,” Louboutin told the crowd. 

Christian Louboutin

Photo Credit: Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Following Christian Louboutin’s speech, on behalf of the luncheon presenting sponsor Nordstrom, Jamie Nordstrom took the stage to give closing remarks and call attention to the October 24th opening of New York City’s first women’s Nordstrom store.

Diane von Furstenberg, Christian Louboutin, and Priyanka Chopra

Photo Credit: Zach Hilty/BFA.com

