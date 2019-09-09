LVX
Bella & Gigi Hadid + Rumored Boyfriend Tyler Cameron & More Attend TommyXZendaya NYFW Show

Celebrities, Fashion, Haute Scene, News

TOMMYNOW FA19
Tommy Hilfiger & Zendaya

Photo Credit: Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya have partnered for their second collaboration, TommyXZendaya, which was showcased at New York City’s famed Apollo Theater in Harlem for New York Fashion Week. The bold collection drew inspiration from “power dressing” from the ’70s and ’80s, representing and celebrating empowerment, individuality, confidence and inclusion.

TOMMYNOW
Law Roach, Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya

Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

Models like Ashley Graham—who walked the runway pregnant with her first child—and Winnie Harlow showcased the line’s tailored silhouettes and sleek shapes, together with scarf dressing and animal motifs. Eye-catching prints like houndstooth and polkadots gave a fun and youthful appeal, while hues like burgundy, metallics and monochrome palettes provided a modern feel, coupled with high-end fabrics like gorgeous leathers, rich velvets and faux furs. Additionally, the show followed the previous “See Now, Buy Now” format, where shoppers can buy looks immediately following the show via various channels across the globe.

TOMMY X ZENDAYA
Ashley Graham

Photo Credit: Tommy Hilfiger

TOMMY X ZENDAYA
Winnie Harlow

Photo Credit: Tommy Hilfiger

The show was one of the “it shows” of NYFW, bringing out rumored “it couple” Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron (though they arrived separately), as well as sister Bella Hadid. Other notable attendees included singers Meghan Trainor, Kehlani and H.E.R.; Thalia and Tommy Motola; and celebrity stylist Law Roach; models Suki Waterhouse and Shanina Shaik; actresses Indya Moore and Garcelle Beauvais and many more. Some of the biggest social media influencers also made their way to the show, including Negin Mirsalehi, Iskra Lawrence, Draya Michele, Olivia Palermo, Quincy, Aimee Song, Caro Daur, Sabrina Elba and Hannah Bronfman, among others. Scroll to see more photos.

TOMMYNOW
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid

Photo Credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

TOMMYNOW
Tyler Cameron

Photo Credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

TOMMYNOW
Meghan Trainor

Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

TOMMYNOW
H.E.R.

Photo Credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

TOMMYNOW
Olivia Palermo

Photo Credit: Tommy Hilfiger

TOMMYNOW
Quincy

Photo Credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

TOMMYNOW
Thalia and Tommy Motola

Photo Credit: Tommy Hilfiger

TOMMYNOW
Kehlani

Photo Credit: Tommy Hilfiger

TOMMYNOW
Law Roach and guests

Photo Credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

TOMMYNOW
Iskra Lawrence

Photo Credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

TOMMYNOW
Sabrina Elba

Photo Credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

TOMMYNOW
Caro Daur

Photo Credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

TOMMYNOW
Aimee Song

Photo Credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

TOMMYNOW
Negin Mirsalehi

Photo Credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

