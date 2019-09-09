Photo Credit: Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya have partnered for their second collaboration, TommyXZendaya, which was showcased at New York City’s famed Apollo Theater in Harlem for New York Fashion Week. The bold collection drew inspiration from “power dressing” from the ’70s and ’80s, representing and celebrating empowerment, individuality, confidence and inclusion.

Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

Models like Ashley Graham—who walked the runway pregnant with her first child—and Winnie Harlow showcased the line’s tailored silhouettes and sleek shapes, together with scarf dressing and animal motifs. Eye-catching prints like houndstooth and polkadots gave a fun and youthful appeal, while hues like burgundy, metallics and monochrome palettes provided a modern feel, coupled with high-end fabrics like gorgeous leathers, rich velvets and faux furs. Additionally, the show followed the previous “See Now, Buy Now” format, where shoppers can buy looks immediately following the show via various channels across the globe.

Photo Credit: Tommy Hilfiger

Photo Credit: Tommy Hilfiger

The show was one of the “it shows” of NYFW, bringing out rumored “it couple” Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron (though they arrived separately), as well as sister Bella Hadid. Other notable attendees included singers Meghan Trainor, Kehlani and H.E.R.; Thalia and Tommy Motola; and celebrity stylist Law Roach; models Suki Waterhouse and Shanina Shaik; actresses Indya Moore and Garcelle Beauvais and many more. Some of the biggest social media influencers also made their way to the show, including Negin Mirsalehi, Iskra Lawrence, Draya Michele, Olivia Palermo, Quincy, Aimee Song, Caro Daur, Sabrina Elba and Hannah Bronfman, among others. Scroll to see more photos.

Photo Credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

Photo Credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

Photo Credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

Photo Credit: Tommy Hilfiger

Photo Credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

Photo Credit: Tommy Hilfiger

Photo Credit: Tommy Hilfiger

Photo Credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

Photo Credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

Photo Credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

Photo Credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

Photo Credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

Photo Credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger