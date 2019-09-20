Kim Kardashian Gets Misty Over Memories Of OJ In Miami

Kim Kardashian was all nostalgic recently when she told a podcast host she got all teary when she last saw her late dad Robert’s client/pal OJ Simpson in a club in—where else?—Miami. “I think the last time I saw him was in Miami. It was before he had gone to jail last situation, and Khloé and, I think me, Kourtney and Khloé were in Miami in a club, and we ran into him in the VIP section. But it was like behind a stage or something, I don’t even know what club it was at. We all, I think, started crying. It was emotional, I think.” We once saw OJ at the Astor in the late 90s after he was acquitted and it was anything but emotional, yikes.

Photo Credit: Kenneth Dapaah

Skrillex was spotted partying Saturday night at Mr. Jones, where he dazzled the crowd with a surprise light show. Light show, huh? After mixing himself a Ron Barceló cocktail, the world renowned spin doctor jumped up to the turntables booth and lit up the crowd when he started playing with the Grand Ma–the lights console that controls all the moving lights – to complement the resident DJ’s beats. If you’re going to upstage the DJ at least do it with lights, right? No, really, that was cool and classy, and now we’re, uh, enlightened by the knowledge of Skrillex’s off-turntable talents. On Tuesday, September 24, rap star Future will run the show at Mr. Jones’s Purge Tuesday party where he will perform some of his biggest hits “Mask Off,” “Fine China,” “Move That Dope,” “Stick Talk,” and more.

Photo Credit: iLov305

Flo Rida was seen Saturday showing out-of-town friends the scene at one of his favorite spots, Pitbull’s Ocean Drive steakhouse iLov305. Dressed in a white Billionaire Boys Club t-shirt, Flo feasted on iLov305’s signature dishes such as a 32-ounce porterhouse steak and surf & turf rib eye while sitting at the bar. As longtime friend of Pitbull’s, who unveiled the nightlife and eatery earlier this year, Flo Rida praised his favorite cocktails, including the Reggaeton Rumbler, Bahami Mami and Wild Berry Mojitos. He didn’t consume all of them that night, but did indulge again on Monday night, hanging at the bar with friends, sporting a white and red Chicago Bulls Pippen jersey with matching shorts and sipping the restaurant’s signature Tropical Jungle Juice.

Chicago Fire and Shadowhunters star Alberto Rosende, a Fort Lauderdale native, was spotted Thursday dining at Verde at Perez Art Museum Miami during his Miami media tour for Old Spice’s new “Never Let a Friend Lose His Swagger” campaign, in which he plays an action hero who saves his friend from working too late.

Dwyane Wade is officially ready to bid Wade County adieu. The baller and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, have put their Miami manse on the market for a whopping $32.5 million. Wade bought the pad in 2010 for $10.6 mil so he stands to rake in quite a profit. Brett Harris of Douglas Elliman is handling the sale of the six bedroom, 9 bath Biscayne Bay sprawl.