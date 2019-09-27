Discover the design and functionality of Danish design to decorate your space in Miami. BoConcept was founded 65 years ago in Denmark, now touting more than 300 showrooms around the world. Have you visited our locations in Florida yet? Under the philosophy of making the most of your space, BoConcept is characterized by designing functional and customizable furniture, where the goal is always to make life more practical while adding aesthetics pieces to a space.

Miami has an essential characteristic of Scandinavian decoration: natural light. Illuminated spaces, inspiration in nature and furniture in neutral tones are the combination that help convert almost any place into an aesthetically pleasing home. In addition to decorating apartments and houses, BoConcept has designed perfect furniture for common areas and work spaces. Karim Rashid, Oki Sato (nendo), Henrik Pedersen and Morten Georgsen are just a few of the renowned international designers who work with BoConcept. With the talent and passion of each member of our team, BoConcept has brought the best of Danish design to Miami.

Functionality for BoConcept means having the possibility to create more space on your dining table when you need it, to transform a pouf into a single bed or a coffee table into a dining table in less than one minute. It doesn’t matter if your Miami apartment is big or small, it will always feel comfortable and cozy for you and your guests. In BoConcept we are convinced that although Danish design is flawless, the possibilities for customization are almost endless. 90% of the furniture can be customized in more than 120 fabric or leather combinations. Visit BoConcept Brickell and Coral Gables, and you can experience the numerous options. The materials we use for the upholstery are also supplied for other luxury brands such as Hugo Boss, Versace and Porsche.

The furniture that you can find in BoConcept Miami is accompanied by a service of professional architects and interior decorators. By having a conversation in the store or visiting your home, they will help you create the perfect plan for your space. It is not only about achieving a perfect decoration but making your home more comfortable and functional for you. Dare to live the BoConcept experience in Miami. Our showrooms are in Brickell and Coral Gables (Shops at Merrick Park). Be among the first people to see the new 2019-2020 collection and receive a 15% discount during September.