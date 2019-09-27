Alfie Allen
Endless Summer At 1221 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica

Haute Scene

Haute Living Endless Summer Rooftop Event_015Photo Credit: Philip Faraone

Labor Day may have marked the unofficial end of summer, but don’t try telling that to the residents and VIPs at the iconic 1221 Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica. The luxury oceanfront apartment tower hosted a classic beachfront party, celebrating their take on the Endless Summer lifestyle from the Ocean Club, its one-of-a-kind rooftop lounge.

Haute Living Endless Summer Rooftop Event_179Photo Credit: Philip Faraone

Invited guests included 250 of LA’s movers and shakers to spend an evening set with Santa Monica’s most beautiful backdrop. The one and only Nobu Restaurants provided seven chefs to create their most famous dishes on-site. Sweet Rose Creamery brought an ice cream cart to the pool deck, providing little bites of delicious happiness—the peach cobbler was a fan favorite.

Haute Living Endless Summer Rooftop Event_115Photo Credit: Philip Faraone

Haute Living Endless Summer Rooftop Event_084Photo Credit: Philip Faraone

Signature cocktails dedicated to the building kept the crowd refreshed and in good spirits all night long, while DJ Lady Sinclair kept the vibe going.

Haute Living Endless Summer Rooftop Event_159Photo Credit: Philip Faraone

Haute Living Endless Summer Rooftop Event_029Photo Credit: Philip Faraone

A who’s-who of the LA scene were in attendance to share their social experiences including Chriselle Lim, Reza Farahan—who made his way from Sunset Boulevard to Ocean Avenue for the night—Jen Chae, Olivia Lopez, Andee Layne, Janise Burrafato and many more. Brokers, residents and a host of guests from the entertainment industry enjoyed the food, drink, views and good times.

Haute Living Endless Summer Rooftop Event_159Photo Credit: Philip Faraone

Many long-time residents know how special the location is—you can’t beat it. They were very happy to proudly share their home with the rest of the crowd. The entire property has enjoyed a complete makeover. Every residence has an ocean view. There is a concierge staff standing by to help with your every need. To learn more about 1221 Ocean Avenue, visit www.1221oceanavenue.com.

Haute Living Endless Summer Rooftop Event_077Photo Credit: Philip Faraone

Haute Living Endless Summer Rooftop Event_159Photo Credit: Philip Faraone

Haute Living Endless Summer Rooftop Event_073Photo Credit: Philip Faraone

Haute Living Endless Summer Rooftop Event_186Photo Credit: Philip Faraone

