THE WELL is the latest club to hit the wellness destination circuit in Manhattan. The 18,000 square-foot modern membership-based club recently opened in New York’s Flatiron and is the first of its kind. THE WELL builds best-in-class, integrated and highly personalized plans for each of its members, marking a completely new style of a members’ club with community and wellness at its core.

Until now there has been a gap in the market as consumers look to integrate wellness and health services into their lives. The idea for THE WELL first came to CEO and CoFounder, Rebecca Parekh (Former COO for Deepak Chopra and Deutsche Bank Executive), in 2009 when she was seeking a concept like this in her own life. Rebecca was finding it difficult to prioritize her own health and well-being with so much conflicting information and advice out there—and after visiting a destination spa in Sedona, Arizona, became inspired to bring destination wellness to an urban market. Her CoFounders, Kane Sarhan (Former Head of Brand for Starwood Capital Group and 1 Hotels) and Sarrah Hallock (Former Marketing Executive at Vitaminwater, Bai and WTRMLN WTR), both had similar struggles, which is why they are so passionate about bringing this model of wellness to busy professionals in cities like New York.

“Our mission is to be the gold standard for wellness,” says Rebecca Parekh, CoFounder and CEO of THE WELL. “We’re building a movement to empower people to take greater agency for their health.”

Membership includes monthly one-on-one sessions with a dedicated health coach who serves as a guide to help members drive their own experience and craft a highly personalized wellness plan. Unlimited yoga, meditation and movement classes are also included in the membership, as well as access to the private training gym, relaxation lounge, sauna and steam room. THE WELL also offers an extensive treatment menu in its ten-room spa including acupuncture and acupuncture facials, reiki, craniosacral, dry brushing and lymph drainage, deep tissue massage, myofascial release, neuromuscular and trigger point therapy and several other integrated modalities.

THE WELL has developed a series of signature classes as part of the Mindful Movement Program, ranging from a robust yoga program and a proprietary training sequence, HEAT (High Energy Activation Training), which challenges one’s physical limits with a trainer-guided total body circuit; to a 20-minute meditation class called Centering that weaves in mantra, philosophy, breathwork; and other subtle practices to help members drop into a state of heightened concentration.

Life-enhancing programming—from educational sessions and workshops to support circles and member suppers—is hosted throughout the Club. Programming at THE WELL will span a wide range of topics including food as medicine, secrets to good sleep, relationships, sex & intimacy, energy healing and managing stress & anxiety.

The Club offers an assortment of added touches including organic plant-based bath amenities by Saya, healthy snacks and hydration stations throughout the Club and cell phone check-in, allowing members the opportunity to disconnect from their device. In the locker rooms, members can enjoy the Club’s very own Beauty & Grooming Bar featuring a curated mix of products provided by Caudalie, Purequosa, Caldera + Lab, LXMI and Snowfox—each of which has been approved under THE WELL’s clean beauty standards.

THE WELL was designed by Rose Ink Workshop with the goals of facilitating connection, inspiring the imagination, expanding consciousness and creating an oasis of positivity and comfort. While shades and textures of white set the background of the space, there is plenty of colors to ensure a luminous feel. Interacting with living nature is a key theme throughout the Club. The verdant space features more than 50 different varieties of plants curated by the resident plant whisperer, Luz LeStrange. Each species was chosen based on its natural healing and air purification qualities. LeStrange worked closely with THE WELL to rotate the selection seasonally and feature herbs that can be used in treatments and culinary offerings, including rosemary, lavender, eucalyptus, basil, rosemary and more.

Opening in October, THE WELL Kitchen & Table will be a market-fresh restaurant focused on seasonal, local and organic offerings, from the team behind Cafe Clover and Clover Grocery. The ever-evolving menu features Ayurvedic-inspired and plant-centric entrees, with an international flair. Sample dishes include Grass-Fed Beef Bone Broth steeped with chaga, wild kombu, moringa and noni leaves; Seed-Crusted Wild Salmon with roasted baby artichokes, sunflower sprouts, castelvetrano olives and preserved lemon; and Heirloom Summer Squashes with watercress pesto, pistachio, preserved lemon and crushed chili flake. Healthy juices, smoothies, organic and biodynamic wines and low ABV cocktails complete the offering.