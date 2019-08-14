Greg Norman
Gary Nader Art Centre To Debut Botero At Lincoln Road

Art, City Guide, News

Fernando_Botero-Leda_e_il_Cigno-1996
Fernando Botero Leda e il Cigno

Photo Credit: Gary Nader Art Centre

Always bringing forth rich cultute and history through renowned works of art, Gary Nader and the Gary Nader Art Centre will continue to expand throughout Miami, this time exhibiting 13 monumental Fernando Botero sculptures on the pedestrian promenade of Lincoln Road.

Regarded as one of the most revered and distinguished living artists from Latin America, Botero’s outdoor sculptures have become the prized possessions of serious art collectors around the world, as well as the prominent figures featured in iconic destinations, ranging from the Champs-Élysées in Paris to Yebisu Garden in Tokyo, Lustagrten in Berlin Park and Park Avenue in New York City. The Magic City is the latest lucky recipient of the stunning sculptures, which will feature some of Botero’s most admired works.

Fernando_Botero, Uccello, 2016
Fernando Botero, Uccello, 2016

Photo Credit: Gary Nader Art Centre

Upon entry, guests will be greeted by Botero’s most recognized piece, “Male Torso.” As they walk through the promenade, they will also view “Rape of Europe,” “Leda the Swan,” “Bird,” “Adam” and “Eve,” amongst others.

“Fernando Botero is one of the world’s most iconic and recognized artists. He has certainly earned his place in history, said Gary Nader, Director of Gary Nader Art Centre. “Being around his artwork is pleasing to the eye and brings a smile to the face of all of those who see it. This exhibition on Lincoln Road will allow visitors and locals to get a closer look at Botero’s most celebrated masterpieces.”

Fernando_Botero-Ballerini-2001
Fernando Botero, Ballerini 2001

Photo Credit: Gary Nader Art Centre

Haute 100-lister Gary Nader is generously blessing the Magic City with these iconic monuments, which will surely become a main attraction of locals and visitors alike, further immersing us in the rich culture of Latin American artwork and history.

The exhibit will be on display from November 21st, 2019 through February 20th, 2020 at Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road. For more information, please visit garynader.com.

