A Closer Look At The 2019 Whispering Angel Midsummer Daydream Brunch & Vernissage | LaMuse Café at Avant Gallery

Art, News

Food, art and fashion were a cause for celebration at the 3rd Annual Midsummer Daydream Vernissage Brunch, which took place August 11 at LaMuse Café. Located inside Downtown Miami’s contemporary Avant Gallery at the EPIC Hotel, attendees sipped on rosé from Whispering Angel at the city’s inaugural everyday rosé brunch.

Paola Diaz, Lina Condes, Dmitry Prut, April Donelson, & Inma Torres

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

“Since the inception of the event, we’ve continued to grow and attract Miami’s art crowd to come brunch with us, or as we like to say, Eat More Art,” said Dmitry Prut, founder of Avant Gallery who conceptualized the event in 2017, the same year he added LaMuse to the gallery space.

The endless rosé was accompanied by an incredible menu of drinks inspired by iconic muses and artists. Guests indulged in sips such as Frida’s Margarita, inspired by Frida Kahlo; Picasso’s Mule, a nod to Pablo Picasso; and Warhol’s Guava Punch, to honor Andy Warhol.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

As guests enjoyed libations named after legends, they admired emoji-themed sculptures created by Lina Condes, whose candy-colored artwork is also on display at Avant Gallery. The chic artist has also shown consecutively at the 2017 and 2019 editions of the Venice Biennale.

Rounding out the festivities, ODDS, an edgy fashion concept boutique in Miami’s famed-design district, also showcased new couture pieces in a pop-up trunk show.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Prut, who founded Avant Gallery in 2007, brings mouthwatering, art-inspired bites to patrons at LaMuse Café co-located within the gallery’s EPIC Hotel location. Most recently, Prut opened Avant Gallery’s New York location in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards.

