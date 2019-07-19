A Complete Guide For Haute Happenings In Hamptons This Summer

Now that the days are getting longer and you’re probably already packing your weekend bags to head to the Hamptons, we thought it best to give you a complete guide to all the star-studded parties, Polo matches and more. Whether you’re looking to sport your best outfit or indulge in gourmet tastings, here are all the events you should attend this summer.

8th Annual St. Barth Hamptons Gala Hosted By Charlotte McKinney- July 21

Escape to the ultimate luxury island destination where you will dance the night away in a beautiful white tent set among lush emerald fields, where modern elegance meets old-world glamour. This year the 8th annual St. Barths Hamptons Gala in the Hamptons at the Bridgehampton Museum will be hosted by Charlotte McKinney on Saturday, July 21 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be gourmet tastings and glasses overflowing with champagne all night long, including music from DJ Lee Kalt. Trust us, you won’t want to miss this anticipated summer Hamptons soiree.

Hamptons Fashion Week- July 21

Bridgehampton will come alive with style on Sunday, July 21, during the inaugural Hamptons Fashion Week. Inspired by the East End and its surroundings, the Life’s A Beach Collection is a one-day experiential event that will feature spectacular fashion, celebrity, and local designers, entertainment and beauty. A variety of fashion will take center stage in a LIVE installation of models never seen before in the Hamptons with Ferrari and Maserati cars as decor, presented by The Experience Auto Group of Long Island. Guests will sip rosé, sample appetizers, and enjoy a beauty, brunch and bling event at 1 p.m. with expert panelists from Pura Vida Vitamins, Fedora Lounge and BeautyPearlCare Skincare. After, you can shop the runway from pop up boutiques before ending the day with a big bang featuring celebrity couture designer and celebrity designers Cesar Galindo and Kimora Lee Simmons Resort Collection.

East Hampton TV Festival- July 22-23

The First Annual East Hampton TV Festival event will take place at Guild Hall on July 22 to 23. The annual event produced by the Foundation for the Arts and Film celebrates filmmakers as well as up and coming talent new talent from around the world. The festival is dedicated to bringing the best TV show series, animated films, documentaries, cooking TV programs and more to guests. An Opening Red Carpet cocktail reception will take place on July 22 at 6 p.m. and an Award Night will be held July 23 from 6 p.m. Evening screenings will follow on both nights. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, exciting TV Panels will be held with the best of television’s new contents.

8th Annual Hamptons Cup Presented By Cartier – August 4

The Hamptons cup presented by Cartier is a charitable family event that features a late afternoon polo match between Team NetJets and Team Guggenheim, with top-rated polo players from around the world. There will be half-time activities and a special kids’ area, including pony rides, kid-sized polo mallets, and mingling with polo pros, capped by a traditional Argentine “Asado” or barbeque. The event benefits Robbin Hood, New York’s largest poverty-fighting organization. The organization finds, funds and creates over 200 effective programs to help 1.8 million New Yorkers learn and earn their way out of poverty.

Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s 61st Annual Summer Party

The renowned Annual Summer Party is the largest fundraising event in the Hamptons and supports the Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. The party will be emceed by Chuck Scarborough and attended by the who’s who of Southampton. Guests will include Marigay McKee & Bill Ford, Audrey & Martin Gruss, Jenny & John Paulson, Margo & James Nederlander, and Bridget Moynahan. Honorary Chairs for the event include Georgina Bloomberg and Stanley & Fiona Druckenmiller. Dinner and décor are being overseen by celebrity event planner, Lawrence Scott. This year Scott will be interpreting the party’s theme of ‘The Colors of Summer’ in fun and surprising decorative designs. During the cocktail hour, Hamptons Lemonade and Hamptontinis will be served alongside top-shelf wines and cocktails; and a new local brand, Montaukila will be serving its 100 percent agave Azul tequila. Trust us, you don’t want to miss this summer soirée.