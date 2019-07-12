Yountville’s Remodeled Villagio Is Your New Favorite Wine Country Hotel

Photo Credit: The Estate Yountville

There is only one hotel in wine country where you can wake up and walk through vineyards, spend the morning getting a 90-minute facial at the spa, enjoy wine at a variety of tasting rooms, lounge by the pool in the afternoon, and have dinner at The French Laundry—without ever having to get in a car. That hotel is the stunningly remodeled Hotel Villagio. Formerly known as the Villagio Inn & Spa, the resort underwent a multimillion-dollar transformation and recently reopened as a posh oasis in the heart of Yountville. Virtually everything one could want to do in Napa Valley is steps away from this charming yet sophisticated property.

When you pull into the resort’s parking lot, the first thing you notice is grapevines directly next to the lobby. The warm and welcoming staff invites you into the chic and contemporary foyer that looks like a modern family room. There’s a fireplace, various types of seating from couches to small round tables with low chairs, and masculine eclectic decor. There is a bar where locals and visitors mingle over drinks at night. A pool table and other games, such as an oversized connect four and beautiful backgammon board, give the room a relaxed vibe. This isn’t a place for important business meetings, but rather a cozy and stylish space for leisurely pursuits.

Outside the glass doors is the sparkling blue pool surrounded by lounge chairs and lavender blossoms. To get to one of the 112 guest rooms or 22 suites, walk down a rose-lined path with rectangular water fountains. The soothing, bubbling water and lovely landscaping ensure all worries melt away.

The polished rooms are an ideal retreat. White walls are juxtaposed by dark wooden floors and sleek furniture including a tan leather couch, knotted rug, fur blanket, and abstract chandelier. The spacious bathrooms feature rain forest showers, deep soaking tubs, his-and-hers sinks, and swirling cool brown and white marble. There is an open closet and fireplace in each room, and the huge king bed beckons with plush white linens, plump pillows, and a textured woven headboard.

Although there is 24-hour room service, Hotel Villagio offers a complimentary gourmet breakfast in the lobby every morning. Enjoy English muffins from the famed Model Bakery, delicious egg dishes from the resort chef, seasonal fruit, smoked salmon, and fresh juices. It’s the perfect way to start a day in wine country.

Another perk is the spa, which was also completely remodeled, and features products from British brand, Espa. It boasts seven treatment rooms, five couple’s suites, a steam shower, sauna, hydrotherapy soaking bath, and lots of lounging space—both indoors and outdoors. Indulge in a chakra-balancing body ritual, marine mud wrap, hydrating facial, or aromatic hot stone massage. It’s the ideal place to unwind after a hectic day of traipsing around the region.

Hotel Villagio is within walking distance of a variety of tasting rooms including K. Laz Wine Collection, the JCB Tasting Salon, Preist Ranch Wines, and Hill Family Estate, plus restaurants, Ad Hoc, La Calenda, Bouchon, The French Laundry, Redd Wood, and RH. Of course, if you want to head further out into Napa, you can do so—talk to the concierge and set up tastings at some of the hotel’s partner wineries like Cliff Lede Vineyards, Chappellet Winery, Materra Cunat Vineyards, and many more. If you’re looking for a wonderful place to stay in Yountville, you can’t go wrong with this gorgeous, updated hotel.