beyonce
News
Top-Earning Celebrities Of 2019: Find Out Who Was The Biggest Earner On The Forbes List With $185 Mil
todd gurley
Haute Scene
Inside Haute Living’s Todd Gurley Cover Launch Celebration With Rolls-Royce & Louis XIII At. Mr. C Beverly Hills
Adriana DeMoura, Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein and Farah Abassi
News
Inside Haute Living’s Beauty Summit Kick-Off Dinner, Presented By Juvéderm At Residences By Armani/Casa
Giancarlo Stanton
News
How Giancarlo Stanton Is Planning On Making History With The New York Yankees
Derek Jeter
Cover Story
Derek Jeter Transitions From The Field To Front Office As Miami Marlins’ CEO

Top-Earning Celebrities Of 2019: Find Out Who Was The Biggest Earner On The Forbes List With $185 Mil

Celebrities, News, Top 5 featured

Every year, Forbes releases its list of the 100 top earning celebrities, from T.V. personalities, movie stars, singers, entrepreneurs, athletes and more. This year, the 100th celebrity—Celine Dion—earned a sizable $37.5 million, which is 7% higher than last year. Cumulatively, the group earned a whopping $6.3 billion (pretax) over the course of the year. Scroll to see the list, which includes some familiar faces, as several were former Haute Living cover stars; also check out the list’s newcomer, DJ Khaled (number 87), count down the highest earning celebrities of the year, below.

#49: Anthony Joshua (athlete); Lewis Hamilton (athlete) — $55 million

#48: Ben Rothlisberger (athlete) — $55.5 million

#47: Scarlett Johansson (actress) — $56 million

#43: Adam Sandler (actor); Pink (singer); Bradley Cooper (actor); BTS (music group) — $57 million

#41: Justin Timberlake (musician); Katy Perry (musician) — $57.5 million

#39: Travis Scott (musician); Jackie Chan (actor) — $58 million

#38: Kevin Hart (comedian) — $59 million

kevin hartPhoto Credit: Michael Schwartz for Haute Time

#37: David Copperfield (magician) — $60 million

#36: Rihanna (musician) — $62 million

#35: Gordon Ramsey (personality) — $63 million

#34: Tiger Woods (athlete) — $63.9 million

#33: Akshay Kumar (actor) — $65 million

#32: Kevin Durant (athlete) — $65.4 million

#31: Robert Downey Junior (actor) — $66 million

#30: Metallica (music group) — $68.5 million

#28: James Patterson (author); Sean Combs (musician) — $70 million

sean combsPhoto Credit: Shutterstock

#27: Ryan Seacrest (personality) — $71.5 million

#26: Kim Kardashian West (personality) — $72 million

kim kardashian westPhoto Credit: Shutterstock

#25: Drake (musician) — $75 million

#24: Chris Hemsworth (actor) — $76.4 million

#23: Stephen Curry (athlete) — $79.8 million

#22: Ellen Degeneres (personality) — $80.5 million

#20: Beyoncé Knowles (musician); Jay-Z (musician) — $81 million

beyoncePhoto Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

#19: Elton John (musician) — $84 million

elton johnPhoto Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images for Gucci

#18: Rush Limbaugh (personality) — $87 million

#17: LeBron James (athlete) — $89 million

lebron jamesPhoto Credit: Matt Jones

#16: Aaron Rodgers (athlete) — $89.3 million

#15: Dwayne Johnson (actor) — $89.4 million

#14: Russell Wilson (athlete) — $89.5 million

#13: J. K. Rowling (author) — $92 million

#12: Howard Stern (personality) — $93 million

#11: Roger Federer (athlete) — $93.4 million

roger federerPhoto Credit: RIMOWA

#10: Canelo Alvarez (athlete) — $94 million

canelo alvarezPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice for Haute Living

#9: Dr. Phil McGraw (personality) — $95 million

#8: The Eagles (music group) — $100 million

#7: Neymar (athlete) — $105 million

#6: Cristiano Ronaldo (athlete) — $109 million

#5: Ed Sheeran (musician) — $110 million

#4: Lionel Messi (athlete) — $127 million

#3: Kanye West (musician) — $150 million

#2: Kylie Jenner (personality) — $170 million

kylie jennerPhoto Credit: Shutterstock

#1: Taylor Swift (musician) — $185 million

taylor swiftPhoto Credit: Getty Images

 

Click here for the full list.

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Buly
Art
July 11, 2019
The Louvre Partners With French Perfumer Buly On Painting-Inspired Fragrances
By Laura Schreffler
beyonce
Celebrities
July 10, 2019
Top-Earning Celebrities Of 2019: Find Out Who Was The Biggest Earner On The Forbes List With $185 Mil
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Art
July 10, 2019
An Art Enthusiast’s Dream: A Closer Look At Avant Gallery’s Latest Art Collection
By Alejandra Tenorio
Nadav Benimetzky, Fernanda Frascino, Stephanie and Masoud Sojaee, Brett David and Karmel Bartoleti
Haute Scene
July 10, 2019
Inside Haute Living’s Intimate Omakase Dinner With Grand Seiko At The Versace Mansion
By Paige Mastrandrea
COVER_TODD GURLEY_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_STERLING SHEPARD_NY

New York

Cvr1_DEREK JETER

Miami

Loader