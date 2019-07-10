Every year, Forbes releases its list of the 100 top earning celebrities, from T.V. personalities, movie stars, singers, entrepreneurs, athletes and more. This year, the 100th celebrity—Celine Dion—earned a sizable $37.5 million, which is 7% higher than last year. Cumulatively, the group earned a whopping $6.3 billion (pretax) over the course of the year. Scroll to see the list, which includes some familiar faces, as several were former Haute Living cover stars; also check out the list’s newcomer, DJ Khaled (number 87), count down the highest earning celebrities of the year, below.

#49: Anthony Joshua (athlete); Lewis Hamilton (athlete) — $55 million

#48: Ben Rothlisberger (athlete) — $55.5 million

#47: Scarlett Johansson (actress) — $56 million

#43: Adam Sandler (actor); Pink (singer); Bradley Cooper (actor); BTS (music group) — $57 million

#41: Justin Timberlake (musician); Katy Perry (musician) — $57.5 million

#39: Travis Scott (musician); Jackie Chan (actor) — $58 million

#38: Kevin Hart (comedian) — $59 million

#37: David Copperfield (magician) — $60 million

#36: Rihanna (musician) — $62 million

#35: Gordon Ramsey (personality) — $63 million

#34: Tiger Woods (athlete) — $63.9 million

#33: Akshay Kumar (actor) — $65 million

#32: Kevin Durant (athlete) — $65.4 million

#31: Robert Downey Junior (actor) — $66 million

#30: Metallica (music group) — $68.5 million

#28: James Patterson (author); Sean Combs (musician) — $70 million

#27: Ryan Seacrest (personality) — $71.5 million

#26: Kim Kardashian West (personality) — $72 million

#25: Drake (musician) — $75 million

#24: Chris Hemsworth (actor) — $76.4 million

#23: Stephen Curry (athlete) — $79.8 million

#22: Ellen Degeneres (personality) — $80.5 million

#20: Beyoncé Knowles (musician); Jay-Z (musician) — $81 million

#19: Elton John (musician) — $84 million

#18: Rush Limbaugh (personality) — $87 million

#17: LeBron James (athlete) — $89 million

#16: Aaron Rodgers (athlete) — $89.3 million

#15: Dwayne Johnson (actor) — $89.4 million

#14: Russell Wilson (athlete) — $89.5 million

#13: J. K. Rowling (author) — $92 million

#12: Howard Stern (personality) — $93 million

#11: Roger Federer (athlete) — $93.4 million

#10: Canelo Alvarez (athlete) — $94 million

#9: Dr. Phil McGraw (personality) — $95 million

#8: The Eagles (music group) — $100 million

#7: Neymar (athlete) — $105 million

#6: Cristiano Ronaldo (athlete) — $109 million

#5: Ed Sheeran (musician) — $110 million

#4: Lionel Messi (athlete) — $127 million

#3: Kanye West (musician) — $150 million

#2: Kylie Jenner (personality) — $170 million

#1: Taylor Swift (musician) — $185 million

