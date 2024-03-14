South Florida’s Best 55+ Lifestyle With Early Move-in Homes At Valencia Grand By Itchko Ezratti’s GL Homes

Photo Credit: Itchko Ezratti

Homebuyers are hurrying to Valencia Grand by Itchko Ezratti’s team at GL Homes in beautiful Boynton Beach for a chance to explore early move-in homes offering stunning views, along with the luxurious, modern home designs and upscale amenities that combine to create South Florida’s ultimate 55+ resort lifestyle. This selection of early move-in homes can have new homebuyers living their dream 55+ lifestyle in one of Florida’s newest and most luxurious resort-style communities before the year is over.

With an impressive collection of 17 spacious, one-story floorplans to choose from, Valencia Grand brings the latest luxury trends to life. Priced from $1 million to $2 million and ranging from 2,226 to 3,472 air-conditioned square feet of living space, floorplans feature expansive gourmet kitchens, spa-like bathrooms, open and airy outdoor living areas, high ceilings, and transom impact windows. Ten designer-decorated model homes showcase an endless variety of high-end finishes and options that allow homebuyers to build the stylish and on-trend homes of their dreams.

Not only does Valencia Grand offer South Florida’s premium 55+ living with high-end home designs, but residents also get to experience a top-notch lifestyle with trend-setting amenities right within their own neighborhood. Residents are counting the days until the opening of the Racquet Club and Pro Shop, part of the initial phase of spectacular amenities nearing completion and slated to open in March.

The world-class Racquet Club will feature a state-of-the-art indoor pickleball facility with four courts for year-round indoor play. Once open, residents will be able to take lessons and play in tournaments at the professionally staffed Racquet Club and Pro Shop, home to the all-new indoor pickleball courts plus seven outdoor pickleball courts and six tennis courts, all illuminated for nighttime play with covered spectator seating, covered patios, and nearby restrooms.

Exciting progress also continues at the spectacular 44,000-square-foot Clubhouse, where residents will be able to enjoy a full social calendar along with gourmet dining, resort-style pools, and so much more. From sports and fitness, canasta parties, and Broadway-style shows to an outdoor Yoga Garden, a sports lounge with a multi-sport simulator, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a full-service Mind & Body Spa, and Cheers! Patio Bar: Every day brings something new to enjoy at Valencia Grand.

Residents can look forward to soaking up the gorgeous Florida sunshine and lounging under shaded cabanas at the stunning resort-style pool, where every day will feel like a five-star resort vacation, with luxe features including a beach entry, wading pool and spa, resistance walking pool, and shade-covered lap pool.

With championship golf courses, beautiful beaches, parks, and top-notch healthcare facilities all nearby, along with unlimited options for world-class dining, shopping, and entertainment, Valencia Grand homeowners will be living their best lives in one of South Florida’s top locations for an active 55+ lifestyle.

GL Homes is known for building stunning communities in Florida’s best locations with the most popular resort-style amenities and high-quality new homes, which has contributed to the success of the company. GL Homes understands that residents want more than a home; they seek the world-renowned Florida lifestyle in a prime location. That includes world-class recreation centers, resort-style pools, top-notch racquet clubs, restaurants, arts and culture centers, spa and wellness experiences, walking trails, cultural events, social gatherings, and so much more. GL Homes builds communities that are anchored in amenities and specialized programs designed around residents’ interests, which create the ultimate Florida lifestyle.

About GL Homes

Built by Itchko Ezratti, GL Homes was founded in 1976 in South Florida. Itchko Ezratti believed that hard work, integrity, and quality craftsmanship were the keys to success, and he was right. Over the years, Itchko Ezratti has built GL Homes, which has grown into one of Florida’s largest homebuilders. As founder and CEO/Chairman, Itchko Ezratti is still very involved in the company and works closely alongside many of the earliest employees who lead it today.

Today, Misha Ezratti, Itchko Ezratti’s son, serves as President of GL Homes and leads operations across the state of Florida. He continues to reinforce the culture, started by his father, that “employees and customers are part of the GL Homes family.” By hiring and retaining the best people in the business, Itchko Ezratti and Misha Ezratti have created the most experienced team of construction professionals in the industry. The average manager’s tenure at GL Homes now exceeds 22 years. Both Itchko Ezratti and Misha Ezratti believe that employee loyalty translates to a better overall customer experience. Those original values are still reflected in every home built by GL Homes today.

Because GL Homes started and only builds in Florida, GL Homes knows how to design a home to thrive in the unique tropical region that is built to last for generations. From distinctive architectural designs with energy-efficient materials and sturdy concrete block construction to maximizing outdoor living spaces, GL Homes knows Florida better than anyone.

With a more than 45-year track record, countless industry awards and accolades, and, most importantly, more than 100,000 happy GL homeowners, it’s easy to see how GL Homes has grown into a top luxury home builder across both Florida and the nation.

Written in partnership with Tom White