Photo Credit: Konrad Brattke Photography

On Sunday night, guests joined Citymeals on Wheels Board Chair Chef Daniel Boulud and guest chefs for the 26th Annual Sunday Supper at Restaurant DANIEL. The annual event raised over $1.2 million, 100% of which will be used to prepare and deliver more than 120,000 meals for New York City’s homebound elderly.

Guest chefs for the evening included William Bradley (Addison, San Diego, CA), Stėphane Grattier (Boulangerie Christophe, Georgetown, Washington, DC), Virgilio Martinez (Central, Lima, Peru), Mawa McQueen (Mawa’s Kitchen, Aspen, CO) and Marlene Vieira (Marlene, Lisbon, Portugal). Together, they created an unforgettable evening of fine dining in support of Citymeals and the older New Yorkers who rely on them.

During the cocktail hour, canapés included: Chef William Bradley’s Chicken Liver Churro, Bitter Chocolate; Chef Virgilio Martinez’s Amazonian Cecina Crisp, Cacao Chuncho; Chef Marlene Vieira’s Tuna Tartare Pani Puri; Chef Mawa McQueen’s Truffled Stone Ground Grit Croquette; and Chef Eddy Leroux and Chef Daniel Boulud’s Pommes Macaire, Sturgeon & Ossetra Caviar with Foie Gras Parfait with Kumquat. The lavish three-course dinner included: Chef Virgilio Martinez’s Scallop & Langoustine with sea grapes, seaweed cracker, leche di tigre foam; Chef Marlene Vieira’s Bacalhau Portuguȇs with creamy cockle rice à Bulhao Pato; Chef William Bradley’s A5 Kagoshima Wagyu with lengua, miso-eggplant, turnip, black garlic. Bread included Chef Stėphane Grattier’s Levain Rustique Label Rouge and Chef Melanie Legoupil’s Brioche Feuilletėe. Dessert was Chefs Shaun Velez and Daniel Boulud’s Noix De Pėcan with biscuit russe, mousseline, vanilla-toki whiskey anglaise. Fine wines accompanied each course, chosen by the Head Sommelier at Restaurant DANIEL Erin Healy.

The evening honored longtime Citymeals supporter and board member Barbara Tarmy for her invaluable commitment to nourishing older New Yorkers. Event co-chairs for the 26th Annual Sunday Supper were Nancy and Jon Bauer, Ellen and Robert S. Grimes and Lisa Rosenblum.

For 26 years, Chef Boulud has hosted this intimate dinner, inviting notable culinary talents to join him in the kitchen to prepare a sumptuous and inventive multi-course menu. Over the years, Sunday Supper at Restaurant DANIEL has raised more than $15 million to fund home-delivered meals for older New Yorkers who can no longer shop or cook for themselves. Since its founding in 1981, Citymeals has delivered nearly 70 million meals and become woven into the fabric of the city. Today, Citymeals is the largest nonprofit meals on wheels program in the country.

Said chef Boulud, “For 26 years, Sunday Supper has shown how caring New Yorkers can make a difference for the city’s most vulnerable – the homebound elderly. Each meal Citymeals delivers is a commitment to keep our older neighbors well-nourished and connected. My heart is full of thanks for our guest chefs, sponsors and those who joined us. Together we’re making sure that the oldest New Yorkers are never forgotten.”

