HB
Haute Cuisine, News | March 11, 2024

Citymeals on Wheels Raises Over $1.2 Million At The 26th Annual Sunday Supper Hosted By Chef Daniel Boulud

Haute Cuisine, News | March 11, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler
Citymeals
Chef Daniel Boulud (Citymeals Board Chair) and guest chef Virgilio Martinez (Central, Lima Peru)

Photo Credit: Konrad Brattke Photography

On Sunday night, guests joined Citymeals on Wheels Board Chair Chef Daniel Boulud and guest chefs for the 26th Annual Sunday Supper at Restaurant DANIEL. The annual event raised over $1.2 million, 100% of which will be used to prepare and deliver more than 120,000 meals for New York City’s homebound elderly.

Citymeals
Guests Katherine Boulud and Kathleen Turner

Photo Credit: Konrad Brattke Photography

Guest chefs for the evening included William Bradley (Addison, San Diego, CA), Stėphane Grattier (Boulangerie Christophe, Georgetown, Washington, DC), Virgilio Martinez (Central, Lima, Peru), Mawa McQueen (Mawa’s Kitchen, Aspen, CO) and Marlene Vieira (Marlene, Lisbon, Portugal). Together, they created an unforgettable evening of fine dining in support of Citymeals and the older New Yorkers who rely on them.

Citymeals
Guest chef Virgilio Martinez (Central, Lima, Peru) prepared a dish of Scallop and Langoustine with sea grapes, seaweed cracker and leche di tigre foam.

Photo Credit: Konrad Brattke Photography

During the cocktail hour, canapés included: Chef William Bradley’s Chicken Liver Churro, Bitter Chocolate; Chef Virgilio Martinez’s Amazonian Cecina Crisp, Cacao Chuncho; Chef Marlene Vieira’s Tuna Tartare Pani Puri; Chef Mawa McQueen’s Truffled Stone Ground Grit Croquette; and Chef Eddy Leroux and Chef Daniel Boulud’s Pommes Macaire, Sturgeon & Ossetra Caviar with Foie Gras Parfait with Kumquat. The lavish three-course dinner included: Chef Virgilio Martinez’s Scallop & Langoustine with sea grapes, seaweed cracker, leche di tigre foam; Chef Marlene Vieira’s Bacalhau Portuguȇs with creamy cockle rice à Bulhao Pato; Chef William Bradley’s A5 Kagoshima Wagyu with lengua, miso-eggplant, turnip, black garlic. Bread included Chef Stėphane Grattier’s Levain Rustique Label Rouge and Chef Melanie Legoupil’s Brioche Feuilletėe. Dessert was Chefs Shaun Velez and Daniel Boulud’s Noix De Pėcan with biscuit russe, mousseline, vanilla-toki whiskey anglaise. Fine wines accompanied each course, chosen by the Head Sommelier at Restaurant DANIEL Erin Healy.

Citymeals
A canapé of Tuna Tartare Pani Puri by guest chef Marlene Vieira (Marlene, Lisbon, Portugal)

Photo Credit: Konrad Brattke Photography

The evening honored longtime Citymeals supporter and board member Barbara Tarmy for her invaluable commitment to nourishing older New Yorkers. Event co-chairs for the 26th Annual Sunday Supper were Nancy and Jon Bauer, Ellen and Robert S. Grimes and Lisa Rosenblum.

Citymeals
A canapé of Amazonian Cecina Crisp with Cacao Chuncho by Guest chef Virgilio Martinez (Central, Lima, Peru)

Photo Credit: Konrad Brattke Photography

For 26 years, Chef Boulud has hosted this intimate dinner, inviting notable culinary talents to join him in the kitchen to prepare a sumptuous and inventive multi-course menu. Over the years, Sunday Supper at Restaurant DANIEL has raised more than $15 million to fund home-delivered meals for older New Yorkers who can no longer shop or cook for themselves. Since its founding in 1981, Citymeals has delivered nearly 70 million meals and become woven into the fabric of the city. Today, Citymeals is the largest nonprofit meals on wheels program in the country.

Citymeals
Program for the 26th Annual Sunday Supper at Restaurant DANIEL benefiting Citymeals on Wheels

Photo Credit: Konrad Brattke Photography

Said chef Boulud, “For 26 years, Sunday Supper has shown how caring New Yorkers can make a difference for the city’s most vulnerable – the homebound elderly. Each meal Citymeals delivers is a commitment to keep our older neighbors well-nourished and connected. My heart is full of thanks for our guest chefs, sponsors and those who joined us. Together we’re making sure that the oldest New Yorkers are never forgotten.”

Citymeals
Chef Daniel Boulud (Board Chair, Citymeals on Wheels) hosted the 26th Annual Sunday Supper benefiting Citymeals on Wheels at Restaurant DANIEL

Photo Credit: Konrad Brattke Photography

Related Articles

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype” With Martin Scorsese
News

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype&#

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Giorgio Armani and luxury streetwear brand Kith have unveiled their first-ever collaboration collection titled, The Archetype.

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
News

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

The signature Damier motif, which has adorned Louis Vuitton trunks and luggage for over a century, has transcended time.

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
Haute Partners

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

By Haute Living

Nestled in the lively streets of Miami Beach, IsMyLova Boutique is redefining luxury fashion by seamlessly merging high-end designers with a mission-driven purpose.

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
Jewelry

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

By Grace Sarkisian

In a dazzling new campaign titled “Back to Iconics,” Messika unveils a powerful collaboration with American supermodel Taylor Hill, the latest Friend of the Maison

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Top 5 featured

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

By Adrienne Faurote

Our 2024 Haute 100 List is here, celebrating the most influential names in Miami, from philanthropists and athletes to artists and more.

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
Travel

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?

By Laura Schreffler

The results are in! Live from London, here are the world’s top hotels, including the coveted 2024 best hotel in the world award.

Latest Story

  • Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype” With Martin Scorsese
    News

    Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype&#

  • Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
    News

    Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

  • IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
    Haute Partners

    IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

  • Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
    Jewelry

    Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

  • Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
    Top 5 featured

    Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype” With Martin Scorsese
News

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype&#

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
News

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
Haute Partners

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
Jewelry

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Top 5 featured

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

Trending Articless

Related Articles

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype” With Martin Scorsese
News

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype&#

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Giorgio Armani and luxury streetwear brand Kith have unveiled their first-ever collaboration collection titled, The Archetype.

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
News

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

The signature Damier motif, which has adorned Louis Vuitton trunks and luggage for over a century, has transcended time.

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
Haute Partners

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

By Haute Living

Nestled in the lively streets of Miami Beach, IsMyLova Boutique is redefining luxury fashion by seamlessly merging high-end designers with a mission-driven purpose.

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
Jewelry

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

By Grace Sarkisian

In a dazzling new campaign titled “Back to Iconics,” Messika unveils a powerful collaboration with American supermodel Taylor Hill, the latest Friend of the Maison

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Top 5 featured

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

By Adrienne Faurote

Our 2024 Haute 100 List is here, celebrating the most influential names in Miami, from philanthropists and athletes to artists and more.

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
Travel

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?

By Laura Schreffler

The results are in! Live from London, here are the world’s top hotels, including the coveted 2024 best hotel in the world award.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black