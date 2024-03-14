HB
Fashion, Jewelry | March 14, 2024

Tiffany & Co. Unveils “Tiffany Wonder” Exhibition In Tokyo — Home To Some Of Tiffany’s ...

Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote
Tiffany & Co. Unveils "Tiffany Wonder" Exhibition In Tokyo — Home To Some Of Tiffany's Most Iconic Pieces
Wonder of DREAMS

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

This spring, Tiffany & Co. is inviting the world to immerse themselves in a realm of unparalleled luxury and artistry with the launch of the “Tiffany Wonder” exhibition in Tokyo. Commemorating 187 years of unmatched craftsmanship and a storied diamond legacy, the brand exhibition is set to take visitors on a visually stunning journey through Tiffany’s most iconic creations, including legendary diamonds and Jean Schlumberger’s mesmerizing Bird on a Rock brooch. The exhibition also boasts an educational and inspirational experience, showcasing revolutionary innovations and pop culture relics, centered around the illustrious Tiffany Diamond.

Set against the architectural marvel of the TOKYO NODE gallery within the towering Toranomon Hills Station Tower, “Tiffany Wonder” not only celebrates the brand’s enduring legacy but also its deep-rooted connections with Japan. Since Charles Lewis Tiffany’s era, the brand has been inspired by Japanese art and culture, a theme that runs through the works of its most influential designs. The exhibition, designed with renowned architecture firm OMA, will unfold across 10 thematic rooms, each narrating facets of Tiffany’s rich heritage and its foundation in creativity and craftsmanship.

Garden of Imagination

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

“Tiffany Wonder” will be home to nearly 300 objects, many never before seen by the public, including historical treasures like the first Blue Book catalog and the iconic Tiffany® Setting engagement ring. Highlights include the George Paulding Farnham for Tiffany & Co. orchid brooch and the Jean Schlumberger for Tiffany & Co. Plumes necklace, culminating with the awe-inspiring 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond.

Tiffany & Co. Unveils "Tiffany Wonder" Exhibition In Tokyo — Home To Some Of Tiffany's Most Iconic PiecesPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

The exhibition, which runs from April 12 through June 23, is a testament to Tiffany’s ongoing mission to inspire the world’s greatest love stories and ignite wonder in the hearts of all who visit. Tickets are now available, offering a once-in-a-lifetime glimpse into the storied legacy of Tiffany & Co. in the vibrant city of Tokyo.

