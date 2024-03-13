A Decadent Evening of Coffee Cocktails with Cincoro at Loews Miami Beach

On Tuesday, March 12th, Loews Miami Beach hosted an exclusive event, inviting guests to indulge in the art of mixology in celebration of National Espresso Martini Day. The evening promised a sophisticated blend of spirits and coffee that captivated attendees.

Held at Preston’s Market within the hotel, the event commenced at 5 pm with a delectable array of light bites and meticulously crafted cocktails. Attendees eagerly absorbed the secrets of four exquisite concoctions during the Coffee Cocktails 101 Class, with a special emphasis on showcasing Cincoro.

A highlight of the night was the Carajillo Twist, featuring Cincoro Reposado Tequila, Licor 43, spiced syrup, orange bitters, and espresso, complemented by a playful Lemon Pistachio Cannoli garnish. For those seeking to recreate the experience, the Cincoro Espresso Martini, inspired by co-founder Michael Jordan, offered a rich blend of Cincoro Reposado Tequila, espresso, Mr. Black liqueur, and agave, adorned with three coffee beans.

Throughout the event, guests reveled in the flavorful cocktails and vibrant atmosphere, extending the celebration beyond the night itself. Loews Miami Beach continued to feature these signature drinks throughout the week, inviting patrons to join the festivities leading up to Espresso Martini Day on March 15th.

In retrospect, the evening epitomized sophistication and enjoyment, showcasing the mastery of mixology and the allure of fine spirits. Cheers to the success of Coffee Cocktails with Cincoro at Loews Miami Beach—an evening of elegance and hospitality to be cherished.