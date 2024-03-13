HB
Amy and John Quinn Revolutionize Philanthropy in Naples

Mari Hernandez Rubenstein
Amy and John Quinn, 2024 Sound Minds Gala Chairs

Photo Credit: Erik Kellar

In the vibrant landscape of Naples’ philanthropy, many shine bright because of the generosity of Amy and John Quinn. Their passion, fueled by a deep understanding of mental health challenges, has become a source of hope for countless individuals and families battling the invisible scars of emotional well-being. Their inspiration runs deep, rooted in their family legacies. Amy, a marriage and family therapist and education doctorate holder, witnessed the transformative power of helping others navigate life’s complexities. John, hailing from a lineage of military service, embodies the spirit of dedicating oneself to their community. Together, they are a force of compassion with a unique blend of professional expertise and endless empathy.

Their philanthropic endeavors paint a vivid picture of their commitment. From Naples Childrens Education Foundation’s (NCEF) mental health initiatives to the David Lawrence Centers, Kids’ Minds Matter, and Youth Haven, the Quinns are passionately dedicated to easily accessible, effective mental healthcare.

 

Photo Credit: Erik Kellar

However, their impact goes beyond generous donations. To improve mental health resources beyond crisis intervention, The Quinns lend their voices to initiatives that address well-being and equip individuals with the tools to navigate life’s challenges. They actively work to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness, promoting awareness through personal stories and collaborative efforts. Their goal? To create a Naples that prioritizes mental health, where affordable treatment is within reach for all—without the barrier of long waitlists, and where prevention takes center stage in fostering a resilient community. They don’t measure their success in dollars or accolades; they measure it in the data-driven results demonstrated by NCEF’s research, the smiles of children empowered by Kids’ Minds Matter, and the hope rekindled in the eyes of families supported by Youth Haven.

Amidst the bustling philanthropic season in Naples, we’ve already borne witness to the remarkable generosity of the Quinns across various local charities. On March 21st, 2024, at The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Amy and John Quinn will take center stage as the esteemed chairs of the prestigious Sound Minds Gala, featuring distinguished guest speaker Brooke Shields, in support of The David Lawrence Center. Their impactful journey continues on March 23rd, 2024, as they are honored at Youth Haven’s Starry Nights Gala. We commend their unwavering commitment to vital causes in our community.

Their message to aspiring philanthropists is simple: “Find your passion and pursue it with unwavering commitment.” They believe that every thread of giving creates a powerful source of hope and change, from volunteering time to financial support. The Quinns are more than a power couple; they are true advocates of mental well-being. Their story is a call to action, a reminder that compassion can forge a healthier future for all. With Amy and John leading the charge, the future of Naples shines brighter than ever.

