Fashion, News | March 13, 2024

The Burberry Classics Collection Proves Their Signature Check Is As Iconic As Ever

Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Burberry

Burberry has released ‘Burberry Classics’ – Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee’s latest collection which features a sophisticated curation of the House’s essentials and signature check reimagined with a unique new slant. The brand’s infamous jersey pieces, expert tailoring, and versatile layers are all elevated by their signature house codes. Starring Iris Law and Quinn Kirwan, the collection showcases the iconic Burberry Check cut on the bias and revamped in a new sand and lichen colorway giving the pieces a confident, refreshing approach to Burberry’s signature designs.  

This stylish refresh is showcased across a range of items including swimwear, yarn-dyed nylon jackets, matching bottoms, cotton twill shirt dresses, and finely tailored cotton poplin shirts. Burberry’s iconic Equestrian Knight Design makes its mark throughout the collection, featured in embroideries and vintage-inspired appliqués on nylon jackets, polo shirts, jersey hoodies, T-shirts, and joggers.

The Burberry Classics Collection Proves Their Signature Check Is As Iconic As EverPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Burberry

As part of the House’s dedication to sustainability, this collection’s main material contains at least 70 percent organic or 50 percent recycled materials allowing this first drop of Burberry Classics to fall under the brand’s latest phase of their ReBurberry program. The program is a range of initiatives that demonstrate Burberry’s commitment to responsibility and circularity. Each initiative sits under three pillars: product, packaging, and services. 

The Burberry Classics Collection Proves Their Signature Check Is As Iconic As EverPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Burberry

Every product is crafted with an emphasis on utilizing materials that are both certified and responsibly sourced, highlighting innovation and Burberry’s commitment to minimizing its environmental footprint. The brand’s plastic-free customer packaging is deliberately simplified and thoughtful, underscoring the belief that sustainability represents the new benchmark in luxury fashion. To extend the lifespan of Burberry products, ensuring they are cherished for an extended period, the brand has developed a suite of circular services. These services, which aim to refresh, repair, and upcycle, complement Burberry’s rental and resale programs, initiated last year through collaborations with My Wardrobe HQ and Vestiaire Collective.

