HB
Celebrities, City Guide | February 10, 2024

Tom Brady Is Bringing A “Hall Of Excellence” To Las Vegas

Celebrities, City Guide | February 10, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler
Hall of Excellence
Tom Brady

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Tom Brady is bringing some excellence to Las Vegas.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is opening Hall of Excellence, a one-of-a-kind sports and rare memorabilia museum, to Fontainebleau Las Vegas in partnership with Hall of Fame and Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Jim Gray.

Hall of ExcellencePhoto Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

The news was announced February 9 — Super Bowl week — at a preview ceremony attended by Brady, Gray, Fontainebleau Development Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer, and Fontainebleau Chief Brand and Design Officer Peter Arnell.

Upon opening, the Hall of Excellence will showcase a curated collection of memorabilia from Brady and The Tom Brady Family Collectio as well as exclusive and rare items from all-time sports legends including Muhammad Ali, Vince Lombardi, Jim Brown, Babe Ruth, and Hank Aaron.

Hall of ExcellencePhoto Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

“We have a Smithsonian of artifacts,” says Brady, who will be showcasing his seven Super Bowl rings at the Hall of Excellence. “These exhibits are about more than just championships and jewelry, they’re about the stories of the people who helped others win. Their stories are about everyone who put the team goals ahead of the individual.”

The Hall of Excellence collection will further contribute to the elevation of Las Vegas as a global sports capital, with a growing portfolio of championship teams and celebrated sporting events. Authentic memorabilia from historic moments of remarkable achievements that echo through generations will be prominently featured, offering visitors a unique opportunity to celebrate the greatest champions in sports and their greatest achievements.

Hall of Excellence
Jeffrey Soffer

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Related Articles

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
Haute Wine + Spirits

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

This week’s cocktail pick is Lost Spirits, a collection of cocktails carefully curated to pay homage to vintage Vegas at Velveteen Rabbit.

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
Haute Beauty

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

By Grace Sarkisian

Black Friday has arrived, bringing the perfect chance to stock up on beauty essentials and score incredible gifts for your loved ones.

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
Top Main Featured News

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones

By Adrienne Faurote

From Chanel and Cartier to Patek Philippe and Cincoro Tequila, we’ve curated the best luxury gifts in our holiday gift guide 2024.

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
Haute Residence

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences

By Mary Gibson

As the first co-located W Hotels & Residences in the Western Hemisphere, this striking development is set to redefine the standard for opulent living and experiential hospitality.

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips
Ambassador

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips

By Laura Schreffler

2 Michelin starred chef and Haute Living ambassador Jean-Georges Vongerichten shares his top holiday entertaining tips.

Celebrate The Holidays In Style At Loews Regency New York Hotel
Haute Partners

Celebrate The Holidays In Style At Loews Regency New York Hotel

By Mary Gibson

New York City truly comes alive during the holidays, and there’s no better place to immerse yourself in the magic of the season than the Loews Regency New York Hotel.

Latest Stories

  • Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
    Haute Wine + Spirits

    Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas

  • Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
    Haute Beauty

    Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

  • The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
    Top Main Featured News

    The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones

  • Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
    Haute Residence

    Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences

  • Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips
    Ambassador

    Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
Haute Wine + Spirits

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
Haute Beauty

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
Top Main Featured News

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
Haute Residence

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips
Ambassador

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
Haute Wine + Spirits

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

This week’s cocktail pick is Lost Spirits, a collection of cocktails carefully curated to pay homage to vintage Vegas at Velveteen Rabbit.

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
Haute Beauty

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

By Grace Sarkisian

Black Friday has arrived, bringing the perfect chance to stock up on beauty essentials and score incredible gifts for your loved ones.

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
Top Main Featured News

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones

By Adrienne Faurote

From Chanel and Cartier to Patek Philippe and Cincoro Tequila, we’ve curated the best luxury gifts in our holiday gift guide 2024.

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
Haute Residence

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences

By Mary Gibson

As the first co-located W Hotels & Residences in the Western Hemisphere, this striking development is set to redefine the standard for opulent living and experiential hospitality.

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips
Ambassador

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips

By Laura Schreffler

2 Michelin starred chef and Haute Living ambassador Jean-Georges Vongerichten shares his top holiday entertaining tips.

Celebrate The Holidays In Style At Loews Regency New York Hotel
Haute Partners

Celebrate The Holidays In Style At Loews Regency New York Hotel

By Mary Gibson

New York City truly comes alive during the holidays, and there’s no better place to immerse yourself in the magic of the season than the Loews Regency New York Hotel.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black