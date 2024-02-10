Tom Brady Is Bringing A “Hall Of Excellence” To Las Vegas

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Tom Brady is bringing some excellence to Las Vegas.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is opening Hall of Excellence, a one-of-a-kind sports and rare memorabilia museum, to Fontainebleau Las Vegas in partnership with Hall of Fame and Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Jim Gray.

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

The news was announced February 9 — Super Bowl week — at a preview ceremony attended by Brady, Gray, Fontainebleau Development Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer, and Fontainebleau Chief Brand and Design Officer Peter Arnell.

Upon opening, the Hall of Excellence will showcase a curated collection of memorabilia from Brady and The Tom Brady Family Collectio as well as exclusive and rare items from all-time sports legends including Muhammad Ali, Vince Lombardi, Jim Brown, Babe Ruth, and Hank Aaron.

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

“We have a Smithsonian of artifacts,” says Brady, who will be showcasing his seven Super Bowl rings at the Hall of Excellence. “These exhibits are about more than just championships and jewelry, they’re about the stories of the people who helped others win. Their stories are about everyone who put the team goals ahead of the individual.”

The Hall of Excellence collection will further contribute to the elevation of Las Vegas as a global sports capital, with a growing portfolio of championship teams and celebrated sporting events. Authentic memorabilia from historic moments of remarkable achievements that echo through generations will be prominently featured, offering visitors a unique opportunity to celebrate the greatest champions in sports and their greatest achievements.

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas